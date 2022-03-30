Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 Divas show how to swear by pastel pink strapless dresses

Pink dresses have always been in the public eye but summer is here to take us along the ride of hotter versions with strapless being the one to own the top status. Black dresses are often seen to be the best of all time but then it's never wrong to look at the pretty side of the glam life with pink pastel party dresses. If you too can't seem to put a pause on fashion this season, follow this list for a bunch of style tips we've picked up from stunners of Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt

Pink reigns and the RRR actress agrees. One such instance was when she donned a bustier zip-up mini dress that bore a chiffon train. Keeping up with the tradition of never sealing off on a bland note, she wore green double-strapped heels.

Ananya Panday

The tradition of attending cocktail parties only gets stronger and chicer when you have plenty of pink gowns. The Gehraiyaan actress wore a Naeem Khan floor-sweeping satin strapless gown that had multiple pleats. She had her look decked up gorgeous with sparkly studded accessories from rings to ear cuffs and bangles.

Kriti Sanon

Here's why you should welcome sequins and feathers always. Dip into the cuteness of pink as the Mimi actress opted for a Yousef Al Jasmi mini dress that bore three quartered sleeves and a neckline prettified with feathers. Her head-to-toe striking look had double-strapped stilettos shining bright just as her earrings did.

Deepika Padukone

If you want to look ultra-bold, sexy, and fabulous all at once nothing can do you a fail-safe job as this Zac Posen strapless gown. Curated with lurex jacquard fabric, the Piku actress looked like a regal princess, and a spread of 3D embellishments on the tiered dress coupled with edgy accessories all heated up her look.

Kendall Jenner

Take it from the 26-year-old on how to pull off an adorable look effortlessly. She rocked a satin silk mini dress from Ingie Paris that bore plush three-tiered sleeves and a feathered neckline. She styled herself up with a sparkly butterfly necklace and white pointed-toe pumps.

