Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 Divas who proved glamour exists with embellished jeans

Jeans come and go. Really? No matter the season, to see even a non-fashionista be on board with these is super regular. Ever since denim has entered the scene of fashion, there's been no turning back for these. It somehow manages to combine versatility with a contemporary, edgy and comfortable energy. These essentials have cooked up some serious love for years now and Bollywood divas have proved these to be the real deal behind all things glam.

Having proven to be a history-making piece, it's evolved into many pretty forms from embroidered, printed, coloured to embellished, and more, we loved the good old favourite jeans with embellishments. Here's how the chic girls styled these all pretty.

Deepika Padukone

Time to fall in love with both the diva and her casual look. Floral is called Ashish jeans that came with colourful embellishments which she rocked with a white ribbed vest top as a cropped number. She tied the sleeveless outfit into a side knot and rounded it all with sneakers.

Alia Bhatt

Distressed jeans but make them celeb-approved. Blue distressed jeans seem no more fun and chic? Look here once, twice, and thrice if need be, the bride-to-be makes even the most simple outfit look bang-on. She spiced up the look of her checkered printed shirt as she threw denim jeans with gold embellishments and ankle-strap stilettos.

Ananya Panday

Time to tune in to some glitter power. No spiffier soul than the Liger actress to show you to bedazzle is the right way to rock a look. She paired up a sleeveless white crop with blue distressed jeans. This party-ready look was sealed off with silver sneakers.

Gigi Hadid

The fashion drama enthusiasts are thinking day and night about vibrant hues but here's the hot momma who loves the subtle play of ivory coordinated outfits. The supermodel rocked a white tee with matching white pants that had patterns done in silver sequins. She brought a fabulous bunch of accessories with gold chain-link necklaces, sunnies, and sneakers.

Parineeti Chopra

Turn your fashion queen fantasy into reality. Isn't this the date-night look you'd love to re-create? Keep it blue, keep it sexy, this is the jeans story we love. The Saina actress picked out a strappy velvet top topped with cute lace detail. She clubbed it with blue straight-fit pants that bore distressed details, pearls as embellishments, and a frayed hem. Don't forget to do your look justice with statement earrings and pointed-toe blue pumps.

