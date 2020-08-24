  1. Home
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma: Celebs who showed off their luxury finds at the airport

Airports have been one of the most favourite places for celebs to show off their luxury finds and we have enough proof!
Pre-Covid times seem like an alien concept now considering how things have taken a 360-degree turn now. Remember when the airport looks were a thing? Just like any red carpet event, the airport was one of the hottest places to check out celebrities and their impeccable taste in fashion. From sarees to suits and trendy ensembles, we've seen the leading ladies of Bollywood pull off everything while strutting in and out of the airport lobby. One of the biggest trends we've seen so far is how everyone made sure to give their luxury finds the spotlight it needed and dressed up in expensive ensemble from head to toe! 

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who not only wore sweaters and thermal jackets (in the Mumbai heat, btw) but made sure they were from the biggest of fashion and luxury houses like Balenciaga and Off-white. 

Talking about Balenciaga jackets, even Anushka Sharma wore one while returning from a trip with Virat Kohli.

Anushka's are has always been effortless which is why even when she steps out carrying an INR 2.5 lakhs Louis Vuitton wonder, she makes sure to give it full justice! 

Kiara Advani is the latest addition to this list and is often seen boarding flights with her Christian Dior bucket tote that costs no less than INR 1.5 lakhs.

Talking about luxury bags, Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the cake with her Hermes Birkin worth INR 15 lakhs making it quite an expensive buy!

Kangana Ranaut who also owns a Birkin owns a variety of other bags including Prada and Lady Dior and the airport is her favourite place to show them off. 

luxury bag airport look

Alia Bhatt is next on our list with Gucci, Off-white, Chanel and Anya Hindmarch topping her list of expensive airport accessories! 

What are your thoughts about their expensive airport accessories? Let us know in the comments section below.

