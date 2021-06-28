Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Elevate your lehenga game with these easy celeb approved style tips

Take your lehenga game to a whole new level with these easy yet effective style tips. Check it out

Lehengas are the new desi staple for Indian women. While sarees will always remain a classic, the playful lehengas have a lot of scope to experiment which is why people are loving them! While there's a lot that you can do with the silhouette of the lehenga, there are still ways to elevate your look with accessories and elements that make sure all eyes are on you. So, here are all the celeb approved ways to elevate your lehenga game in style!

Accessories

If you love simple lehengas, accessories are the way to go. They are perfect for when you like to make a simple and classic choice with your lehengas. Choosing different kinds of jewellery can also help you turn the same lehengas useful for different occasions. loves her mang tikas while is a fan of her statement necklaces.

Draping

Draping the dupatta of your lehenga can completely change how it looks. You can always take things a notch higher with the draping. A simple over the shoulder drape is perfect for when you have a heavy dupatta or else you can even create a statement by draping the dupatta like a saree.

Mix-match

When you have a heavy lehenga, wearing the same blouse will only take things to an OTT level especially when it’s not your wedding. So, you can always invest in plain blouses that can easily be mixed and matched with any lehenga skirt you already have. This is a great style or what we can also call ‘jugaad’ for when you want to dress things down a bit.

Blouse

The blouse is the essence of the lehenga. There’s so much you can do with this piece of clothing. You can always opt for trendy off-shoulder designs or go the classic route and pick a simple yet statement making silhouette. As a great example, Kiara Advani here picked out a gorgeous strappy blouse and added drape details to elevate the look.

