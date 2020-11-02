Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Here’s all the last minute Karva Chauth outfit inspiration you need

Don't have your Karva Chauth outfit ready yet? Here's all the last-minute outfit inspiration you need

Just like every other festival in India, KarvaChauth is one of the most auspicious ones. Whether you celebrate it or not, it's always fun to watch your friends and family make the most of their day. While the only thing festive throughout the day (apart from the food in the night) is the fact that you get to play dress up like and usually OTT is the only way to go! Women go all out with their bright red outfits and boy do they make a statement. So incase the work from home and the pandemic issues have left you unprepared for the big day, you can always count on us to bring you last-minute outfit inspirations.

One of the easiest ways to look your desi best is to bring out your bridal jewellery. This heavy jhumkas and chokers need to see the daylight and what better day to do so. Make sure they are the centre of attention and keep things low-key in the wardrobe department. is the perfect example here who wore her bridal jhumkas with a simple kurta set.

Just like your wedding jewellery, even your wedding lehenga needs a bit of love. Bring it out and let it shine. If you think the lehenga skirt is too heavy, you can always pair it up with a white shirt or a plain blouse.

Pro Tip: You can do the same with the blouse!

While you're busy fasting for the whole day, you need something that is simple and does not require a lot of effort to carry around. A simple anarkali or sharara is the perfect pick. Make sure you balance out the look well with your hair and makeup and you'll literally be good to go!

Red sarees are another great way to have all eyes on you. The simple drape can be a perfect one to pick at the last minute. If you're having a low-key pandemic celebration, you can dress it down like or amp it up with statement jewellery!

If you're looking to add that bit of modernity to the look, you can definitely step out of your usual desi attires and opt for a gorgeous printed saree. Pair it up with a full-sleeved blouse and it'll be a winner.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 3 Times Nora Fatehi looked effortlessly elegant in traditional desi clothing and stole the show

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×