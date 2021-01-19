Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Times celebs SWORE by neon gowns on red carpets

At one point, neon was the IT colour that every celebrity couldn't get enough of. It was also a big hit on the red carpet. Take a look at all those who pulled off the neon trend with total ease!

The neon shade was one of the biggest fashion trends that took over 2019. While we didn't get the chance to explore the colour much in 2020, thanks to the pandemic and lockdowns all over the world.

Taking a look back, we realised that while neon made for perfect street style wear, it was also quite the popular choice to wear in the form of maxi dresses and gowns and even on red carpets! Here are all the times B-town divas looked fabulous in neon on red carpets.



For the premiere of Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt picked out a neon green strapless gown by Prabal Gurung which featured a thigh-high slit and a sweeping train. Her hair styled in a sleek manner and pulled back into a neat ponytail along with minimal makeup completed her look.



One of the most iconic dresses we've seen, Deepika Padukone looked absolutely breath-taking in a neon green Giambattista Valli dramatic tulle gown at the Cannes Film Festival. She accessorised her high-low dress with a pastel pink silk bandana and neutral-toned heels. Smokey eyes and nude lips rounded off her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

At the 20th year anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a lime-neon green strappy gown by ace designer Shehla Khan. She rocked the outfit with simple, minimal accessories, her hair styled into a poker-straight manner, plump pink lips and minimal makeup.

Ahuja

Probably one of the first to sport the neon trend in the form of a dual-toned gown, Sonam picked out a Celia gown that was pink from the top and neon from the waist down. Metallic blue eyeshadow, slick back hair and red lips completed her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Taking a note from Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari picked out a similar neon gown by Shehla Khan. The actress's dress featured a high neck as opposed to Janhvi's deeper neckline. Hydari's outfit too bore a thigh-high slit and she rocked the look with poker-straight hair, giving us a great faceoff moment.

Who according to you rocked the neon gown best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: When striped co ord sets were EVERY celeb's go to outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×