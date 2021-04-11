Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Celeb approved ways to wear baggy blue jeans this summer

Now that summer is here, the thought of skinny jeans haunts us! Here's how to sport comfortable, breathable baggy jeans - celeb style!

One of the most uncomfortable seasons has to be summer. While we're wearing fewer clothes, one item of clothing we can't seem to do without is jeans. The thought of skinny jeans itself makes us sweat so we're here for the next best option, that even celebrities can't seem to get enough of!

Baggy jeans have always been in style and are the most under-rated pair of jeans there is. Come summer and everybody wants a pair to keep comfortable yet look stylish in. Here's how our favourite celebrities have been styling their jeans so far.

Alia Bhatt

Keeping it cool and comfortable, Alia sported a simple white ganji beneath a pair of high-waisted acid wash cool blue jeans. A white cropped shirt left open, black boots, sunglasses and hoops completed this simple yet stylish look.

Deepika Padukone

We already know that the superstar has a vast collection of jeans - baggy, comfortable ones being her favourite. For an effortlessly chic look, DP picked out a black bodysuit over which she threw on a pair of comfortable loose faded jeans. She completed this off-duty look with white sneakers, a black face mask and her hair tied.

Katrina Kaif

Making a strong case for the boho look, Katrina Kaif rocked a pair of baggy blue jeans beneath a casual white blouse. Over this, Kat threw on a colourful printed shrug as she made her way to the airport in style. White sneakers, mandatory sunglasses and her hair pulled back neatly rounded off this look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Doing denim-on-denim right, Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a pair of baggy loose faded blue jeans over a simple striped tee at the airport. A denim jacket with funky embroidery and patchwork all over and her go-to sunglasses completed the diva's off-duty look.

Disha Patani

One of the most basic looks perfect for summer, whether it is to step out or lounge at home in, is the tank top and jeans combination. Disha Patani did it right with a basic black cropped tank top that she styled with a pair of mid-rise baggy blue jeans. A fanny pack containing her airport essentials and white sneakers were all she needed to ace this look.

Which diva's baggy jeans style is your favourite? Have you invested in a pair of baggy jeans yet? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

