Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Summery party outfits to rock that aren’t black

Summer is meant to be enjoyed to the fullest and while you’re at it make sure to look your fashionable best at your next party!

Summer parties are always fun especially when you can shed your layers of coats for a chic yet stunning look that grabs eyeballs. While an LBD makes for a great party outfit, it’s always fun to switch things up with colourful outfits. Black may be the colour to rock at parties but with it being summer, our celebs are making sure to give you enough inspiration for the season. So, here are our top 5 picks of party outfits that aren’t black!

Kriti Sanon

If you have your crush attending the party, make sure to lay a thirst trap with the right outfit. Count on Kriti Sanon to serve you enough inspiration in this department. Pick out a colourful printed strappy dress that shows the right amount of skin. With the right kind of accessories and footwear, you can either dress it up or down making it the perfect dress to have in your wardrobe!

Janhvi Kapoor

Ms Kapoor’s latest pink corseted mini dress is definitely on our favourites list for the season. It has the right amount of oomph and casual vibes making it perfect for all summer parties. It’s trendy yet easy to pull off and all you’ll need are gold hoops and a pair of heels to look your best!

We all have days when dresses are a big no and all you can think of are comfy pants. So make way for Alia Bhatt who managed to rock an all-white outfit for a party and to be honest, there isn’t a more perfect party outfit for the season. As an added bonus, this outfit can work perfectly well even for a brunch and who wouldn’t want that?

Deepika Padukone surely knows her way around tone on tone outfits and this electric blue number is definitely a winner. The bodycon and heels sans the jacket can work as the perfect party outfit and is without a doubt one of our favourites for the season.

Summer parties mean colour and easy silhouettes which brings us to our last look on this list. Katrina Kaif’s yellow mini dress if full of life and a perfect pick for a casual hangout with friends on a deck. Whether it’s a sundowner party or a full-blown rager, the right kind of styling can make sure all eyes are on you!

Whose non-black party outfit would you choose for the season? Let us know in the comments section below.

