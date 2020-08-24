Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: Chaandbalis are the celeb approved accessory to GLAM up a look

Nothing completes an outfit the way accessories do. Chaandbalis are every Bollywood diva's go-to choice when it comes to accessorising every look.

With the festive season upon us, glamming up is something we are all looking forward to, despite having to celebrate at home. While our outfits might not be all that glam this time around with simplicity and minimalism being the key, accessories are something we can all fall back on to elevate our looks.

And we aren't the only ones who think that way! Celebrities too have been completing their looks with statement accessories like large rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings to do the trick.

One accessory they all can't seem to get enough of - chaandbalis!



Bhatt is a huge fan of desi looks. From running errands to glamming up for festivities, she has worn everything from elegant sarees, flowy anarkalis to comfortable suits. And styled them all with large chaandbali earrings to make quite a glamorous statement.



One accessory DP has on at almost all times are large earrings. No matter what shape, she has to accessorise every look with statement or minimal earrings that instantly elevate her look. Chaandbali earrings have been her go-to for every occasion and one we love is this shoulder-duster pair that went well with her Sabyasachi outfit.

Kriti Sanon

The diva also hopped on the bandwagon by opting for a jazzy golden pair to match with her hot pink backless saree. It stood out since she had her hair to one side and ensured she looked glamorous.



The Bharat actress stood out from the crowd as she picked out a pair of dainty, smaller earrings and didn't go OTT with it. The accessories perfectly complemented her bright yellow kurta and minimal glam.



The actress always knows how to stand out. This time around, she did it through her silver chaandbalis that perfectly complimented her black outfit and kohl-lined eyes.

Jonas

Adding on to her desi attire, PeeCee picked out a red and white polka-dotted saree and styled it with contrasting golden statement chaandbalis that were in full display since her hair was pulled up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood knows how to rock every single outfit and accessory, including chaandbalis. She styled oxidised ones with her white and black polka-dotted saree. It also brought out her kohl-lined eyes and complimented her look well.

Which of them is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: 6 Times celebs opted for Chikankari kurtas for an off duty look

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×