Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi: 5 Stars who defined desi glam with flower power on white sarees

The fashion soul in us wants what it wants. So, as the season's trend chart reads aloud that floral is winning with its show-stopping potential, this edit too is a blast of pretty glamour but with some glam tastes of white. If you're looking for elegance, saree is the only answer you need to know and nothing beyond. Easy charm served to you in one, two, three, and more. From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi, here are the stars who showed up as desi girls.

Malaika Arora

Did your mind instantly say, "A floral saree never looked this good before?" Credits to the combined effort of Rohit Bal and Mala's magic. This white saree from the designer's Guldastah collection entailed bright and big, gold and pink flowers spread so beautifully. It also had pleated borders and the dancing queen complemented her ethnic look with a pink clutch, maang tikka, and a statement kundan necklace.

Deepika Padukone

If you too want an unparalleled dose of glamour and live at the top of the fashion game, here, zoom in and stare. A true Sabyasachi Mukherjee fan, the 83 actress rocked an ivory saree, super stunning, with a long drape coupled with tasseled borders. This was teamed with a matching flower printed blouse. If minimalism is your happy sartorial place, style it with a chunky necklace and this is it. A statement is made!

Alia Bhatt

Turn to your right, turn to your left and you'll hear people go on a rant about sweaty summer that shows no signs of calming down. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was styled by Ami Patel in Anavila's white linen saree. It's so easy on the eyes, the colourful flower prints spark up ample charm. This was teamed with a matching short-sleeved blouse and was accessorised with oxidised silver jhumkas.

Nora Fatehi

This is what desi dreams are made of. Worthy of praises, featured here is an organza white saree with white plain broad borders, rose flower prints done in both gold, and a blend of pink and red. The Kusu Kusu star's ethnic look was teamed with a white sleeveless embroidered blouse. Nora's choker jewellery set was the ultimate catch here!

Kiara Advani

Three or more cheers for reigning print and white. May we swear by these forevermore. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in Varun Bahl Couture's organza saree from his memory mosaic collection. This printed sheer saree was flooded with the beauty of pink flowers but with soft tinges of white, this looks like the best choice for summer weddings. Pull your OOTD together with a bralette-style strappy blouse and accessorise with chunky jhumkas.

