Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Olive is the king of all greens; Celeb inspired ways to sport the colour

If bright hues are popping colours are not just your thing, then olive green must be your go-to option to make a statement in subtle elegance. Check it out!

Olive green is an offbeat hue with its calming and earthly tone reverberating the essence of subtle elegance. It blends in with all colours and is a pretty pick to style with layers of garments in different hues and also compliments all skin complexions. If you are looking for an outfit with an absolute dope colour that surely creates an impression in its own magical ways, olive green should be your perfect pick. From sarees, lehengas to western silhouettes, the colour is winning back its space in the trend list. Take cues from these beautiful stars to don the colour in style.

Acing the airport style, the cutesy actress Alia Bhatt rocked an olive casual number. Her chic look featured a sheer printed shrug, olive tank top and jeans in a similar shade. The olive printed floor-grazing jacket by Ritu Kumar was the highlight of her look. The star completed her stylish look with a backpack from Alexander Wang backpack, round sunnies and shoes from Adidas.

Jonas

The global icon sported an interesting olive jumpsuit to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' pre-wedding event. Her olive green jumpsuit from Peter Pilotto featured an asymmetric hemline and balloon sleeves and a sparkly appearance. Priyanka carried a mini bag, oversized glasses, Kendra Scott square earrings and black heels. On the other hand, Nick Jonas looked dapper cool in an elegant deep-olive green suit, black sunglasses, a white and green print button-up, and brown loafers.

Kendall Jenner

One of our favourite looks on the list is of the OG style diva Kendall Jenner in pant-suit style going all- olive. She teamed her olive double silk georgette button-up blouse with a cady sleeveless duster jacket and stretch-cady straight pants by Elie Saab. She accessorised up her olive look with a Roland Mouret classic bag in a similar hue and opted for nude pumps from Givenchy. The supermodel looked absolutely stunning in her ravishing outfit.

Giving us major fashion goals, Deepika Padukone looked stunning in her olive checked blazer suit that featured a tie detail cinching her waist, showing off the star’s figurine. The star paired a lace black bralette underneath her double-breasted olive blazer. Sleek centre-parted hair, simple hanging earrings, nude lips and perfect eye makeup elevated her style statement. We absolutely loved the diva’s boss lady look.

Janhvi Kapoor

The millennial star, Janhvi Kapoor opted for an olive green denim jumpsuit to look fab in her airport look and she surely did! She gave a retro spin to her vintage look with black boots, retro glasses and styled her centre-parted hair in soft curls. Her olive jumpsuit featured a tie detail, patch pockets and lapel collars. Janhvi donned the style effortlessly and looked chic in all ways.

