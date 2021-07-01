Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Celebs who chose their brightest RED to dress casually

Casual looks are always low-key and laid-back but when it comes to these celebrities, they make sure to pick out their brightest outfits. Check it out

Red has always been a classic colour. Whether you’re going out on a date or it’s your wedding day, it’s a hue that’s reserved for all special occasions. While the colour is surely the one that makes sure all eyes are on you, most women have it reserved for special occasions but not our Bollywood celebrities! From to and everyone else, red seems to be their favourite when it comes to making a statement casually and here are our favourite looks.

Alia Bhatt

Alia made a stunning statement as she stepped out for lunch with her BFFs in a bright red pantsuit. Even though pantsuits are considered to be a formal outfit, things have changed in the past few years. Bhatt styled her look with a graphic tee underneath and let her hair down in soft waves to keep things casual.

Deepika Padukone

Talking about dressing casually in red pantsuits, the Mastani of Bollywood took it a notch higher by pairing her oversized pantsuit with a pair of sneakers. The laid back vibes paired with a messy half updo and dainty jewellery make for a stunning look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Talking about reds, there’s no one who can do it better than Kareena Kapoor Khan. the actress who stepped out with her son, Taimur Ali Khan picked out a full-sleeved dress with mini cut out details all over. Keeping the casual vibe alive, Mrs Khan picked out a pair of white canvas shoes and a red lip to complete the look.

Kat has often chosen red for the red carpet but with her love for both, beaches and this bright hue, she rocked it on the beach like a pro. The actress picked out a two-piece bikini with a scalloped hem and to this day, this stands to be one of our favourite bikini looks by the diva.

Jonas

Last but not least we have Priyanka Chopra who took the streets of New York by surprise as she stepped out in her casual red dress. Cinched at the waist, the actress styled the casual number with trendy sunglasses and a pair of gold heels.

Whose casual look would you like to pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

