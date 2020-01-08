Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more celeb approved ways to wear Gingham this season

Making for the most casual outfits, Gingham is currently on every celebrity's radar. Check how you can style it this season.

When celebrities wear an outfit, it instantly hits off and becomes a trend. The pattern was seen with everything from leather to boots to frayed denim and even colour palettes. Celebrities are the new trendsetters who seem to set the rules of fashion. This time around, it seems like the trend that is making a comeback is the checks or gingham trend. Everybody from to is sporting this trend that is currently raging.

Deepika Padukone

The actress who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, picked out a sky blue and white gingham dress with ruffles at the bottom and a knot at her chest. Pairing this with blue pumps, the actress aced the summer look.

Alia Bhatt

In a Prabal Gurung dual tone dress, Alia paired the asymmetrical number with strappy heels and a fresh blowy beauty look. The different size and colour checks made for a contrasting yet fun look that Alia wore well.

Jonas

The Bollywood turned Hollywood actress seems to really fancy gingham dresses. She was spotted wearing a lime green gingham number as she went out for brunch with her husband in the US. The structured number fit her well and flattered her silhouette.

Back when she was in Mumbai for her engagement, the actress wore a similar pattern when she headed out for dinner with Jonas. This time around though, it was a two-piece crop top and maxi skirt that she looked phenomenal in.

Ananya Panday

Joining the bandwagon, Panday picked out a lime green crop top and skirt set in a gingham print. She carried off the chic outfit with a sporty white bomber jacket and white sneakers to make for a casual yet trendy look.



With her fashion game always on point, Sharma picked out a sky blue strappy gingham bodycon dress that we absolutely love. It came with a thigh-high slit that also showed off her toned legs, making for the perfect brunch look we think!

Kriti Sanon

In a cool off duty look, Sanon rocked a shirt dress in a yellow and grey gingham print by designer Dhruv Kapoor, and paired it with fun simple flats, making for a cool and casual airport look.

What are your thoughts on the print? Who do you think rocked it the best? Comment below and let us know.

