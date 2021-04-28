Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan: 5 Times celebs made denim shorts their summer style staple

Celebrities are beating the heat in style and here are all the times they ditched their pants for a pair of denim shorts. Check it out

As the temperatures are soaring, celebrities are ditching their layers of clothing for a fun twist on their summer clothing. Denim shorts have been a summer staple for decades now but the popularity changes every year. Last ‘proper summer without Covid’ saw a lot of celebs in floral summer dresses but this time around it’s all about keeping things real in casual attires making denim shorts a fan favourite.

Katrina Kaif is first on our list as her relatable off-duty wardrobe is what most girls have in their closet. She picked out a pair of denim shorts that shows off her long toned legs and styled it with a strappy tank and called it a day! It’s fuss-free and easy to wear on a hot summer day making it trendy pick for the season.

Alia Bhatt is another fan of denim shorts and this season she shows us a lot of ways to pull off the summer staple in style. One of our favourite looks by the diva stands to be this denim shorts and tie-dye tee combo. You cannot go wrong by pairing two extremely trendy pieces of clothing in one and boy does she make a statement!

One of the very first celebs to adapt to her summer wardrobe, the actress picked a classic combo and styled her blue ribbed shorts with a white tank top. With high-top sneakers adding a sporty touch to the look and her wavy lob left down, this is one of the easiest looks to recreate!

Sara Ali Khan

Talking about classic combos, we have Sara Ali Khan rocking the blue and white summer attire in style. She chose to layer her white tank top with a shirt that added extra oomph to the look while her floral mask worked as a statement piece.

Lastly, we have Disha Patani whose love for denim shorts is clearly not seasonal. She styled her ribbed shorts with a strapless polka dot top and a pair of sneakers that added a sporty touch. Leaving her hair down in soft waves, the look is perfect for a day out. (of course, with an additional mask!)

