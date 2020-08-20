Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan: Coloured pantsuits that made jaws drop

Forget black, white and blue, coloured pantsuits are all the rage right now and celebrities swear by it. Check it out

Pantsuits have been one of the most loved outfits lately and the past is enough proof of it. From red carpets to the airport's to even movie promotions, celebs are loving their pantsuits, I mean, how can you not? While suits have become immensely popular and there's no denying that, the leading ladies of Bollywood are going out of their usual colour palette and going all out with bright colours. Here are some of our favourites!

First up, we have Alia Bhatt who made quite a bossy statement as she wore a bright pink pantsuit with off the shoulder silhouette. With flared pants and impeccable styling, this look was surely a winner

If you're looking to make a statement, DP's red pantsuit is just for your. Casual yet eye-catching, red is one of the most classic colours and when paired with another classic silhouette, it's bound to make a statement!

You know she loves colours when Shraddha manages to make even green look good. Green is a difficult colour to pull off and when mixed with casual yet sport elements, how can you not steal the show!

Ananya Panday

Talk about going all out with pantsuits and Ananya will definitely bag a position on the list. Neon green with matching neon accessories is the only way to go OTT!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

When you're talking about a trend it's difficult to miss Bebo. She took the colourful pantsuit trend to a whole new level with a purple pantsuit that bore waist cut-outs. Truly iconic!

Kat made quite a lot of jaws drop as she took her love for pantsuit on the red carpet. The marsala hued backless number surely made quite a lot of heads turn. This is one of the best colours if you're playing dress up for an evening!

Ahuja

Ms Kapoor being the trendsetter that she is, wore an oversized pantsuit in pastel pink. The Fenty number bore a fanny pack that cinched her waist and boy did it make a statement!

Sara Ali Khan

Lastly, we have the Queen of Quirk, Sara Ali Khan herself who wore quite a bright shade of pink and styled it with quirky glasses showing the world how it's done.

Who do you think looks the best in a bright coloured pantsuit? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×