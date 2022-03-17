Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 8 Divas who hit the Holi-yay mode with desi outfits

It's almost time to live the colourful dream. Heading into Holi is all about embracing a vibrant game that calls for a jaw-dropping fashion moment. There's always more to this festival than just the colour play and we're here to lead the route of unmatched glam for you. We chose a desi edit featuring ensembles that are sure to help you look every bit of a spiffy star. Bollywood actresses have time and again brought some mind-blowing sarees to shararas and lehengas to our screens. There's definitely more than a little for every fashion fanatic here and if you belong to no-smearing-colours team, nothing as alluring as these outfits. Take a look!

Alia Bhatt

Breathe some spring freshness into your day with this Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation. The floral printed ethnic set with a knee-length kurta and palazzo pants looked simply complete with a dupatta embroidered beautifully and complemented with accessories like chunky earrings and kolhapuris.

Deepika Padukone

A perfect mix of lightweight and elegant, this Sabyasachi mustard yellow attire can be worn pre or post Holi fun, and you're bound to stand out. The mid-length kurta with close neck and full sleeves was teamed with churidar pants and a dupatta that rounded out her monochrome look. Gold pointed-toe pumps, velvet potli bag, and drop earrings added more colour to her desi look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Call it classic but it always looks its beautiful best when painted with a riot of colours. All dolled up in a bright number by Yam. This saree came with stripe prints and a had cutesy pink border that introduced more colour to her ethnic look. To wrap up the glorious saree, it was styled with a red bandini printed strappy blouse with a sweetheart neckline and dangling earrings that brought marvellous magic of its own.

Tara Sutaria

Blame it on how effortlessly captivating pink can get, here's a case in point. Clad in an Arpita Mehta breezy three-piece set, it came with a printed bralette-style blouse which was clubbed with high-waist sharara pants and a cape jacket embellished with cowrie shells and mirrors. It truly was a blast of aesthetics to behold.

Katrina Kaif

A lehenga with pockets? You don't need to leave your phone behind because how many selfies are too many? The starlet opted for an Anita Dongre design that came with a major blast of colours and floral prints that screamed 'ready-to-slay'. Seal off your three-piece ensemble with a chunky necklace and matching earrings.

Kriti Sanon

Make no parting thoughts with something as eye-arresting as a neon green number. The Mimi diva opted for a Sukriti and Aakriti sharara set that consisted of a peplum-style sleeveless short Kurti top that looked matchy with her pants and dupatta. Think of all the fun elements and you'll find it here from prints to tassels. Choose accessories that don't intend on stealing your outfit's limelight.

Suhana Khan

Nothing as easy, flawless, and lust-worthy as chiffon to strut around with. Set fierce as the theme of the day and choose to deck up in a head-turning attire. This Manish Malhotra saree bore statement-making sequins placed in striped patterns that were made to blend with the hotness of her sleeveless blouse. Simple silver jhumkas are all you need to put your glam together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

You can't call it a sexy day of glamour without a black ensemble in the scene. Take it from the queen who does all things right in the fashion department. Bebo rocked an Anamika Khanna ensemble that bore a gold embroidered capelet. Do you see what the sheer fabric is doing? The gorgeous girl nailed it with a choker-style gold necklace. A true goddess, indeed!

Whose desi look do you want to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved to slay is to sport coordinated sets all year round