Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Tara: Celeb approved chic white outfits to wear for Holi 2022 celebrations

The much-awaited festival of colours is here! After a year of not celebrating Holi, we're able to step out again and drench ourselves in every colour possible this year around. From bright pink gulaal to greens, reds and blues it's time to become one with these colours again!

While it is always safe to wear darker hues to ensure the colours come off, where's the fun in that! We're not suggesting you wear your fresh new whites on this day, but what's the harm in getting a little bit of colour on older outfits? Take notes from these celebrities who sported head-to-toe white looks that are not only chic but also ultra-comfortable for fun Holi celebrations.

Alia Bhatt

The actress who just turned 29, sported a mini white full-sleeve lace dress with a high-low hemline. For a fuss-free and comfortable look, the actress also sported a pair of chunky white sneakers to round things off.

Deepika Padukone

The actress put comfort first as she picked out an oversized baggy full-sleeve knee-length kurta that she paired with creamy pants that ended at her ankles. This white-on-white look was perfectly mismatched and proved that anything can be pulled off with confidence. Pick out a used white kurta and pair it with white pants (even if their shades don't match) for a similar look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The mother-of-two also picked out a white ethnic look that is perfect to beat the heat. Bebo's asymmetrical hemline cream-coloured kurta featured silver foil vertical and horizontal lines on the kurta and matching pants. If you're keen on setting a trend, pick out a kurta with dramatic sleeves like Kareena's for a statement-making look.

Tara Sutaria

Bring out your inner millennial by taking notes from Tara Sutaria. The actress looked well put-together in a white full-sleeve crop top that she styled with a pair of matching white jogger pants and sliders for a fuss-free look perfect for Holi celebrations since it covered up most of her body!

Ananya Panday

If you want to put zero effort into your look and are only keen on beating the heat, we suggest you look no further than Ananya Panday's casual look. She rocked a cropped white tee with a graphic print on it styled over distressed white shorts and rounded off her look with white sneakers!

