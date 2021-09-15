Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When celebs found desi love in velvet ensembles

Getting the head-turning style game right isn’t a complex process is something we figured after taking a close look at ethnic outfits designed with velvet. Truly a plush contender that ups any attire with its glam and makes it wearable when you're looking for a cozy yet chic look. We have an edit that shows how the B-town divas nailed them all.

Apt for the winter season which isn’t too far away from now. Looking like a regal star, Sara Ali Khan picked out a Powder Pink flared high-neck kurta that came with full sleeves. She teamed it with matching palazzo pants and gold juttis. The standout element of this entire look was the embroidery that was woven thoroughly which pulled the entire look together. This can be a great pick for festivities and the bonus here is that it needs no accessories.

Primed to be the perfect last-minute outfit pick for a guest who is attending an engagement. The blue Anita Dongre kurta set featured gota Patti work that made for an opulent look. Karisma Kapoor clubbed it with matching blue pants and a dupatta that had polka dots and a brand border. With strappy heels and statement earrings, a glamorous number became our instant favourite.

Isn’t this hue exceptionally pleasing to the eyes? Get this maroon sharara set by Sabyasachi to take you to more than one traditional event. Beautifully elevated with gold embroidery work, partnered her strappy short kurta with sharara pants and organza dupatta. Gold earrings effortlessly rounded out this ethnic look.

If only it rained all yellow every day so you could colour your closet so damn bright and loud! Do not limit this hue to a mehndi or haldi functions alone, wear it to a wedding or a reception. It can be versatile if you let it be. We’re obsessed with ’s Sabyasachi kurta which she wore with matching pants and dupatta looking stellar with gold embroidery. To keep the majestic look of the attire going strong, finish it off with accessories like jhumkas and bangles. Don’t want to wear juttis? Get your pointed-toe pumps to make up for it.

For the girl who loves more colour than one. Janhvi Kapoor made for an eye-soothing look in a Manish Malhotra ombré saree all prettified with shades of green. Gold embroidery and tassels sure brought that edge to the stunning drape but the deep green sleeveless blouse added oodles of luxe. Following suit was her jewellery.

Your desi-style diaries will look incomplete without a lehenga set. Here’s where Kiara Advani’s black Manish Malhotra lehenga can serve up a tip. Made with both net and velvet fabric, the embroidered combo is comprised of a corset top and a high-waisted skirt. A multi-tiered studded necklace and earrings wrapped up the outfit that’s best to be worn to a reception.

