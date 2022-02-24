Alia Bhatt defines sheer elegance in an ivory & gold anarkali from Devnaagri; YAY or NAY?

Alia Bhatt has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her dazzling bridesmaid attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has the ability to pull off any look with ease and confidence.

From her impeccable acting skills and her ability to effortlessly get into any role to her resplendent fashion skills and dress sense, Alia Bhatt is an ultimate package and the most-loved in the B-town industry. Most of the outfits that Alia Bhatt dons are fun, lightweight and eye-catching. While promoting her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress has made sure to keep her character alive by dressing up in only white attires during the promotions. She is rocking one white ensemble after another, and we are digging every look!

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing an ivory and gold anarkali for the screening of her movie. The mukaish anarkali is from the shelves of Devnaagri. The sheer anarkali featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, sheer full sleeves, gold sequined embroidery, an organza overlay over the kurta tied with ribbon on the front, gold floral print, and a flowy silhouette. Alia teamed the anarkali with a matching zari dupatta adorned in gold patti borders and draped it on her shoulders.

Styled by Ami Patel, the ensemble was teamed with a pair of statement layered earrings in ornate gold and a matching ring. The small red bindi added a pop of colour to her otherwise monotone look.

The Brahmastra actress opted for a side-parted hairdo styled with romantic curls. For her makeup, a nude pink lip shade, dewy base make-up, mascara-adorned lashes, and a rosy glow completed the glam.

What do you think of Alia’s ivory and gold anarkali look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

