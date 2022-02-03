Alia Bhatt in Devnaagri's organza saree shows how to be a lit desi girl: Yay or Nay?

Taking sarees out for a spin has now become a regular. Look to your right, there's a wedding happening, and look to your left, there's someone's baby shower. Celebrating amidst the topsy-turvy pandemic life has us going on a fashionable ride and we know our hearts are quick to be smitten with how beauteous sarees can be. Get in the mood to doll up with a heart-stopping saree because what we have as inspiration right here is a glamourous piece nobody soul would ever not love.

The 28-year-old diva stepped out today to promote the Gangubai Kathiawadi movie with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She looked at her bright and beautiful self as usual. Alia Bhatt made our hearts aflutter only to prove that she can do no wrong with any ensemble she places her hands on. The stunner's ethnic avatar was a warm sight as she donned an ivory silk organza saree from Devnaagri that featured resham and patra embroidery done with gold thread. This stunning detail was placed close to the lace curvy borders and the hem, this contributed to a breath-taking look. Stylist Ami Patel teamed this elegant drape with a sleeveless blouse that looked glammed up with a back tie-up detail that had beads attached to it and sequins scattered in shades of gold and silver.

Call this a perfectly matched avatar. See those three-tiered silver jhumkas? It goes so well with sequins on her blouse. Her classic low bun hairdo was taken one step higher with fresh roses. Alia's makeup too had a swipe of highlighter, classic eye makeup done with kohl, a bindi, and a peach pout.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

