Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani: Celebs give style lessons to pair thigh high boots this fall

Looking to revamp your wardrobe this fall? Give it a twist with thigh-high boots. It is not everyone's cup of tea though. You have to pull it off with confidence. As pumps remain everybody's go-to option, thigh-high boots are again coming back in vogue this season because they remain a favourite for celebs in fall or in winter. Truly speaking, thigh-high boots are as classy as it gets. If I wanted to, I would wear it all year round.

As India is basically a tropical country we have to wait a whole year before trying out boots. But since fall is already here, who cares? Kim Kardashian, Michelle Obama, Rihanna have often been spotted wearing the trend in the past. Our Bolly celebs have also sported boots to the airport like Deepika, Kareena or Tara. But these celebs have also decked up in more than one occasion and served major style inspos. So if you don't own a pair, get inspired by these celebs and grab them.

Jonas

Our PeeCee truly loves her boots. She has donned many thigh-high boots over the years and in many colours. Priyanka shared a picture on her Instagram handle in a midi block-printed wrap dress with a deep neckline and looked quite stunning. What stole the show was her black satin thigh-high ruched boots.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara's funky and quirky choices have won hearts undoubtedly. Nevertheless, she decided to make quite a statement in this bold look. During the promotions of Simmba, Sara donned a quirky pink jacket with black shorts. She teamed her outfit with velvet thigh-length boots. She kept her makeup minimal and accessorised with a pair of studs.

Ahuja

Sonam doesn't need tips on how to ace her fashion game. Each and every look of hers will leave you awestruck. In this look, Sonam styled her monochrome semi-formal dress with a pair of black leather boots and oozed boss lady vibes.

Alia too paired her tailored blazer dress with thigh-high brown boots. Her wrap-around mini dress complimented the boots well. Daunting, I must say.

Sonakshi took her denim-on-denim look too seriously. She styled her denim dress with thigh-high boots and looked absolutely chic.

When Disha dresses up, it can never be boring. Disha shared a gorgeous picture of herself in an off-shoulder metallic gown that had an embellished corset top. The thigh slit of the dress revealed the stunning black thigh-high boots that looked exquisite on her.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi went all out with an all-black look. She gave the ultimate fall look. A turtle-neck cropped sweater paired with a leather mini skirt and thigh-high boots made her look like the ultimate party girl!

Kylie Jenner

A trendsetter in her own true way, Kylie wore a plain T-shirt dress with a matching pine corset belt that she paired with her suede pine green boots. Chic right?

Whose boots did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson is BEWITCHING in black: 5 Times the actress rocked the colour better than anybody else