Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani opt for comfort over fashion at the airport as they return from Maldives: Yay or Nay?

Today, airports are the only runways we have. Celebrities have been making the most of this and heading in and out of the bay to and from exotic locations for work and to chill. With athleisure being the biggest trend of both this year and the last year, looking trendy while keeping it comfortable at the airport is the top priority for Bollywood's leading ladies.

made her way back to the bay after a quick vacation in the Maldives with . At the airport, she kept her look casual in a pair of denim shorts, a white tee and a camo printed jacket over this. White sneakers, her Dior book tote and her favourite gold hoop earrings made for an effortlessly stylish airport look. She walked with Ranbir who kept it casual in a simple grey tee, blue jeans, aviator sunglasses and Nike sneakers. Both Alia and Ranbir wore mandatory white face masks to complete their look.

who was also in the Maldives with Tiger Shroff, made her way back to the bay the same evening. The actress made quite the statement by wearing the same outfit she wore to the airport in Mumbai, for her return journey. She picked out a hot pink crop top and paired this with a pair of distressed baggy denim jeans. Her jacket was tied around her waist and she accessorised this with her Louis Vuitton sling, black aviator sunnies and chunky monochrome sneakers.

