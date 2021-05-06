Alia Bhatt does summer dressing right in a floral printed Summer Somewhere wrap dress: Yay or Nay?

Making our quarantine days a tad bit brighter, Alia Bhatt struck a pose in a simple floral outfit that spells summer in every way possible.

Just like us, celebrities too are holed up at home and quarantining because of the pandemic. Some days are tougher than others and we're all doing what we can to stay afloat even if that means we have to dress up and put on some makeup to make ourselves feel better.

After recovering from Covid-19, went out for a holiday to the Maldives with . Now that she's back, Alia is still giving us style goals from home.

The Brahmastra actress struck a pose in the midst of a lush green garden in a simple off-white wrap mid-length dress from BFF Meghna Goyal's brand, Summer Somewhere. The Florence dress made from lightweight crepe fabric featured a wrap-style silhouette with flounce sleeves and light floral prints all over it. Alia twirled around in the cotton number and styled it with pastel, powder blue slides while her hair was pulled back into her favourite sleek bun. Her look wasn't complete without the simple gold hoops that she can't seem to get enough of!

We love the pure subtlety of this dress and how Alia managed to make a statement with her simple styling. While this outfit makes for the perfect look to wear to a brunch, picnic party or even zoom date!

What are your thoughts on Alia's Summer Somewhere dress? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :summer somewhere instagram

