Alia Bhatt is extremely fascinated by tie dye ensembles and we have enough proof
Every now and then history repeats itself and that is particularly true when it comes to fashion. Right from flared jeans to shoulder bags, all the ‘90s trends are making a comeback and so is tie-dye. The vibrant print is definitely taking the world by a storm and Bollywood actresses are obsessed with it. Alia Bhatt tops the list as she showed not one, not two but multiple ways to rock tie-dye outfits like a pro.
The actress clearly loves her denim shorts and this summer it has been her style staple. She picked out a bright blue tie-dye tee and styled it with gold hoops making it the perfect laid-back look for summer. A sleek bun added extra oomph to the look while her glowing makeup stole the show.
Talking about stealing the show, Bhatt even made a stunning statement by styling her tie-dye tee with a pair of matching pink flared pants that made for the perfect brunch look. With a cross-body bag, transparent heels and an embellished mask, Alia definitely rocked the trend like a pro.
While oversized tees and sweatshirts are all the rage, the Raazi actress made sure to elevate the look with a pair of denim shorts and a Saint Laurent tote bag. The colourful mint green and black tie-dye sweatshirt was a comfy choice for her day out and we’re definitely bookmarking this look.
While trends seem to be a go-to for Alia, we love how she incorporated a trendy tie-dye sweater with a pair of black biker shorts and called it a day. It’s definitely a chic look for a day in with friends and we’re a fan!
Last but not the least, we have Alia repeating the mint green and black tie-dye sweater but with a trendy twist. Instead of styling it with a pair of shorts, the actress chose for a pair of black flared pants that added extra oomph to the look.
