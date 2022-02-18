Alia Bhatt in Giambattista Valli's tweed little white dress & jacket is the glam getup we need: Yay or Nay?

No matter how much you'd love to play by your own rules in terms of fashion, there's an unstoppable charm that's etched to white outfits. It's best to say that all the killer looks including bridal trousseaus can be gorgeously curated with this hue. Here's a starlet who has applauded white ensembles through a streak show, thanks to her movie's promotional looks. Is there a thing called drool and just drool extra? Yes, we think it's possible. Take a look at her recent looks and tell us how much white is too much?

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has fabulously established the arrival of spring with white outfits and here's her adding another inspiration for us from Berlin. Alia Bhatt was the ultimate beauty at the Berlinale. From her Dolce and Gabbana white strapless gown, Nobi Talai blazer, and pleated pants to Rimple & Harpreet Narula saree and the just-in look in an LWD and jacket, we're a little too impressed. Ami Patel styled the starlet in a Giambattista Valli tweed jacket that bore embroidery in striped patterns. This was layered over a mini white dress that entailed a scoop neckline which looked flawlessly decked up pretty with the scalloped embroidery.

Put this reference to use when you want to slay your brunch, date, or party lunch. Oh, we all love a versatile outfit. Who doesn't right especially when this sleeveless dress has pearls embellished on it and a side slit that knows how to make a hot statement. Treat yourself to a party of pearls with the heeled stilettos. Don't want to tie all of your hair into a knotted bun? Here's the cooler take. Get your freckles on your face and help your lips and eyeshadow play it peachy.

