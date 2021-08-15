Alia Bhatt gives BOHO vibes in a kurta & khaki shorts from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection: Yay or Nay?

If there's one actress who doesn't hesitate or shy away from trying out something new, be it on-screen or off it, it has to be . The actress has time and again experimented with characters, acing every one of them, as well as her trendy fashion looks.

Alia has a soft spot for desi looks and loves to get decked up in shararas, kurtas, sarees and lehengas. A designer she can't get enough of is Sabyasachi and has sported several outfits from his collections so far. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that the Raazi star sported an outfit from the ace designer's collaboration with H&M that sold out in just minutes!

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Alia Bhatt kept it casual yet comfortable in a blue printed kurta from the collaboration. The outfit came with a deep neckline that featured an embroidered border and embroidered hem on her sleeves. She paired this with paper bag khaki shorts also a part of the collaboration and tucked the kurta in, giving off boho vibes. A pair of bright yellow sandals and statement beaded earrings completed her look.

Known for keeping her makeup to a minimum, her go-to makeup artist, Puneet B Saini did full justice to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' glowing skin by hiding minimal blemishes. Filled-in brows, a dash of mascara and neutral-toned glossy lips were all that Alia needed to complete this look. Her short hair was parted in the centre and left loose to frame her face well.

We love the boho look that Alia sported and how seamlessly she pulled off the well-styled look. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay?

ALSO READ: Kiara, Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: When celebs SWORE by outfits from Designers of the week: Saaksha & Kinni