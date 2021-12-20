Alia Bhatt is a golden girl in a gold tulle Sabyasachi lehenga with a velvet dupatta: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt is unstoppable at the moment. The actress who has a lineup of films in 2022, has already kickstarted promotions for each of them. Currently, she's on a roll, promoting Brahmastra and RRR. Last night, the actress stepped out to promote the latter with the cast of the S.S Rajamouli directorial, with the lead actors, Ram Charan and N.T.R Jr.

For the promotion of the film where Alia Bhatt plays a key role as Sita, she was all decked up and looking glorious in a desi ensemble by one of her most favourite designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The 28-year-old diva was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel for the event. Alia looked like a golden girl in a silk blouse styled with a high-waist tulle lehenga with mirror embellishments scattered across the fine material. Over this, the actress draped a luxurious velvet dupatta which bore a gold statement border with paisley embroidery on the corners.

To accessorise her look, the actress opted for statement gold jhumkas also by Sabyasachi and completed her look with her favourite '8' gold ring.

The actress' glam look is also worth a mention. Her mid-length hair was styled into soft waves. Her makeup involved a clean, flawless base, filled-in brows, kohl-lined and defined eyes and nude lips to match the shade of her outfit.

We loved Alia's look from head to toe. While tulle is usually used as a dupatta and velvet as a lehenega, Alia pulled off the switch well and we're here for it!

What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina was open to trying new styles: Hairstylist Amit Thakur on the actress' bridal hairdo & more