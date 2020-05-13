Alia Bhatt hairstyles to try this week: Lockdown Edition

We have all been embracing our natural hair texture, so here’s taking a look at some fun Alia Bhatt hairstyles to try out during lockdown.

If I am being honest, I don’t remember the last time I used a hair product or heat on my hair. But that doesn’t mean I haven’t done any experimentation at all. I have tried trimming my hair and also used various no-heat ways to curl and straighten my hair. For the most part, it has worked too. With my hair experimentation, my insta time has also gone up. And while I’ve been bookmarking hairstyles I’ve been wanting to try, I came across some fun hairstyles by that doesn’t take much effort but makes me look good and presentable for my zoom calls and countless WFH selfies.

So here are 3 that I absolutely love to do at this time.

Messy Ponytail

Yes yes, all of our ponytails look like this at all times. But one thing I liked in particular at this time is the little trick of wrapping up a strand around your hair elastic. It just turns a blah ponytail into a chic one. I don’t think my ponytails will ever look the same anymore.

Wispy Braid

Braiding is my favourite thing to do at this time. I love learning new braids and I think I finally have the hang on how to make it perfectly messy. I’ve been sleeping in braids now to give my hair some volume and waves. But when I tie a loose braid at night, I wake up with this wispy braid with some loose strands. So looks like all I need to do for a perfectly messy braid is to sleep on it!

Double braid half up

Learn this one for when you wear earrings you want to show off. The best part about this hairstyle is that it will look good regardless of your hair colour or texture. You need to start by parting your hair in the middle and taking a 3-inch section closer to the part, start braiding. Keep adding a little more hair to the outer section as you braid inwards. Do it on both sides. Then put them both together at the back and either clip it or use a bunch of pins. There are two things I learnt while doing it: if you’re not comfortable with adding strands with every section you braid, it’s okay the hairstyle looks good without adding the strands as well. Secondly, always remember to braid towards the back of your head.

So that’s that, 3 hairstyles with 3 tricks. Which is another person should we stalk for hairstyles?

Credits :INSTAGRAM

