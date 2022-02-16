Alia Bhatt has us want to go desi forever in a white chiffon Manish Malhotra saree: Yay or Nay?

Sarees are truly every desi girl's prized possession. Living life on repeat has been the game of sarees and we know we'd be straight-up lying if we ever told you we're looking for a switch up from these heart-stealing drapes. But, what you can safely opt for is to diversify your closet with sarees that come in myriad colours and fabrics. If a Sangeet invite awaits your approval, a look at this reference will have you counting minutes to attend the event.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet who is currently in Berlin doing her glam game perfectly, made us want to commit to a white saree last week. This is the kind of permanent addition to our closet we won't regret life. And to our luck, this gorgeous attire breaks the monotony of white with colourful embroidery. We're all hearts and can we get obvious? The 28-year-old was styled by Ami Patel in a Manish Malhotra creation. Her chiffon saree had a chock-full of beauteous work on it and to say it looked like love would be an understatement. Although the saree was mostly plain, it had beautiful borders woven with five sequin borders and embroidered patterns that looked bright with red and blue thread work.

Your ethnic getup cannot look boring with a blast of colours that can look eye-arresting without a push. This strappy blouse with a spellbinding pattern at the back and all of the checkered and triangle-shaped embroidery, makes us want to forget our regular blouses. To seal off her OOTN, triple-tiered jhumkas, a ring, and red roses were used as a hair tie. Pretty, pretty, we say! Her skin looked super dewy, her eyelids sparkled and her lips were perfectly pink!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

