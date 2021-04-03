Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 summer party outfits you need to look chic this season

From summer dresses to monochrome outfits, here are all the party outfits you need to look stylish at the next summer party. Check it out

The summer is here which means it’s time for catching up with friends and dressing up right for the night. While embellished outfits and luxe fabrics are always the vibe for winter, summers are meant for easier silhouettes and colourful outfits. This means it’s time to bring out the stylist in you and pick out outfits that best suit the vibe of the season.

Whites are meant for hot summer nights and when you have long baggy pants and a one-shouldered top lying around in your wardrobe, it can turn into the perfect outfit for a party night. With the right accessories and simple glowing makeup, you can recreate Alia Bhatt’s party look in a jiffy.

Kriti Sanon

Talking about adding colour to your wardrobe, you can always go all out with neons and Kriti Sanon surely knows this fact right. For a recent dinner date out in the city, the actress picked out a ruched bodycon and it the perfect way to grab all the eyeballs at the next party you attend.

Sara Ali Khan

If you’re not someone who goes all out with her outfits, you can always pick an easy co-ord set and call it a night. The print will take care of grabbing eyeballs and it’s perfect for a night out with your girlfriends. It’s simple, girly and yet chic making it a perfect pick for summer nights.

Ananya Panday

When you have a summer party, it is important to incorporate colour in your outfits and what better way to do it than to pick out a gorgeous tie-dye bodycon. It is definitely a show-stealer in itself and perfect for when you want to woo your crush in a fashionable way!

Janhvi Kapoor

Make sure all eyes are on you and pick out a trendy corseted dress for the night. Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor and make the most of your chic, trendy wardrobe while also staying comfortable for the night. Ditch your accessories and let your dress do the talking!

