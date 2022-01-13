Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Celeb-approved simple palazzo suits for intimate Lohri celebrations

Colourful outfits, bonfire, folk songs, dancing to bhangra beats- these are the things that come to mind when we think about Lohri! It is a harvest festival that marks the end of winter, and the beginning of longer days. And even though this year, you may be celebrating the festival only with your close friends and family, you simply cannot compromise on your fashion game. Here are a few celeb-approved palazzo suits that will take your dress up game up a notch!

Alia Bhatt

Break the stereotypes this Lohri and opt for an elegant black palazzo suit. Alia Bhatt’s stunning black ethnic ensemble by Payal Khandwala looks classy and chic. She teamed her black round neck, full sleeve long silk kurti with hand-woven paisley brocade palazzo pants and a black sheer dupatta featuring a gold border. The silk palazzo had the opulence of a traditional lehenga, but with the ease of movement of a modern trouser. She accessorised her look with statement gold earrings, a gold ring and a black bindi.

Shanaya Kapoor

If you are looking for a modish outfit this Lohri, then Shanaya Kapoor has got your back! Her fabulous off-white ensemble by Arpita Mehta is perfect for an intimate Lohri celebration. The outfit featured an Ahir hand-embroidered halter panelled short kurta. The top featured a backless detailing with multi-coloured hand-embroidery on the front panel. It also had cowrie shell detailing on the torso and hemline. She teamed the short kurta with embroidered palazzo pants with a similar cowrie shell detailing and detailed ghera. She skipped on the accessories and let her outfit do all the talking!

Sara Ali Khan

No matter what the occasion, one can never go wrong with florals! Sara Ali Khan’s outfit comprised a short, sleeveless kurta, worn with flared palazzos. While her kurta came with heavy floral embroidery in shades of yellow, blue and pink, the palazzo pants featured delicate blooms in the same palette along the hemline. Topping off the combination was a sheer white dupatta, which also came doused in pretty multicoloured flowers. To complete her romantic ensemble, Khan went with floral earrings in the exact same hues as the thread work on her clothing.

Shilpa Shetty

For a low-key Lohri celebration at home a printed palazzo suit will work wonders for you! Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s three-piece Anita Dongre outfit consisted of a sleeveless kurta, matching flared palazzo pants and a dupatta. The set came in a pretty peachy pink shade, and was patterned with floral motifs inspired by the spring forests of India. The actress topped up her festive look with eye-catching jewellery consisting of an uncut diamond and pearl encrusted choker, bracelet and maangtikka.

Katrina Kaif

Take cues from Katrina Kaif on how to keep your outfit sweet, simple and yet statement-making. Katrina’s coral coloured ensemble by Anita Dongre will set you apart this Lohri. The outfit featured an embellished kurta with 3/4th sleeves that will serve as a perfect piece for an intimate celebration. The high neck kurta was accompanied with a plain orange dupatta that balanced the entire look. The Kurta was teamed with flared palazzo pants, making the attire all the more chic and comfortable. Traditional pearl jhumkas were her accessory of choice for the occasion.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s ivory ensemble by Anita Dongre is minimalistic and will give you a myriad of options to accessorise it in your own unique way. The outfit featured a kurta bearing a round neck and decked in intricate gold embroidery along its front. The rest of her straight-fit kurta featured dainty floral motifs. Instead of trousers or shararas, the star paired the kurta with a pair of billowing white palazzo pants.

