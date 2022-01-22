Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Times Bollywood divas looked stunning in a purple lehenga

Purple and all its myriad shades have definitely been a trend of this season! From lavender to violet to lilac to the newest addition - very peri, the colour purple is all things glam. Our Bollywood divas have also managed to incorporate this colour into their traditional wear. Purple combines the calm stability of blue and the fierce energy of red. The colour is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury and power, and that’s just how our divas are looking every time they don this colour.

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore a metallic Manish Malhotra lehenga that was accentuated with varied crafts, rendered in several shades of purple. The lehenga was covered in intricate chikankari work and holographic sequins, reminiscent of architectural and geometric patterns. The voluminous skirt was teamed with a risqué corset-style top, rather than a conventional blouse. She skipped the jewels and let her outfit take the centre stage.

Alia stepped out in a stunning purple bandhani lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi. The lehenga set featured a plunging neckline half sleeve blouse adorned with polka dot print, an inverted sweetheart hemline, gold embroidery on sleeves and a backless detail tied together with a dori. She wore the blouse with a matching skirt decorated with the gold Sabyasachi tiger logo on the waistline, polka dot print, and gold patti on the border. A matching printed dupatta with patti embroidery completed the actor's look. She sealed the look with pink and gold colour jhumkas and a matching bindi to go with it.

Janhvi Kapoor

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception party, Janhvi ditched the subtle path and chose the ultra-glam route. She dolled-up in a purple-coloured, heavily embellished Manish Malhitra lehenga. The outfit featured a statement-making billowy lehenga decked in iridescent sequins and was paired with a matching blouse that was also embellished in crystal and bead work. She forwent the dupatta and went super subtle with accessories by simply going for delicate diamond earrings.

Kangana Ranaut

For Ankita Lokhande's and Vicky Jain's sangeet, Kangana wore a JJ Valaya's lehenga set. She dolled up in a deep V-neckline blouse which had a blend of floral embroidery and sequins placed so exquisitely. This sleeveless number was teamed with a lehenga skirt that truly bore a party of embroidery in multiple hues. A net dupatta and a shimmery waistband gave it a chic look. An opulent necklace, maang tikka, earrings, kadas, and a headband with colourful beads, glossy pearls, and gemstones completed Kangana’s look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked resplendent in a high-shine wine-hued lehenga. The lehenga consisted of an open-back blouse, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta. It was adorned in metal embroidery, leaning towards geometric motifs. While the silver embellishment and monotone sequin work added to its glamorous appeal, the wine colour muted the garment to give an overall balanced appeal. Ditching earrings, the star drew attention to her décolletage with two layered necklaces embedded with uncut diamonds. She rounded off her look with two diamond bracelets and a cocktail ring. Complementing the burgundy palette of her attire was her maroon potli bag.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor proved that the millennial-approved lavender shade can work well for festive occasions. She wore a lavender set by Krésha Bajaj. The romantic number came with a blouse with a sheer neckline, a ballgown-esque skirt and a matching dupatta, all accented with intricate glass bead work in floral motifs, and sprinkled with crystals. She went with diamond and pearl encrusted earrings, an ornate maang tikka and kadas. Since her blouse featured a sheer high-neckline, she chose to skip out on a heavy neckpiece.

Which actress wore the purple hue the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kourtney Kardashian; Who wore the fiery red dress from Milo Maria better?