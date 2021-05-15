Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani: 5 times celebs rocked noodle strap dresses

Keep your style game effortless and classy with these simple outfits.

With the pandemic upon us, we have no choice but to remain all cooped up indoors for a better tomorrow. Let summer give you an excuse to dress up with breezy and easy outfits every day. These are sure to elevate your mood and get you ready for a perfect selfie. If you aren’t a maximalist when it comes to dressing up for virtual parties, try fabrics with ‘noodle straps’. This versatile and easy-to-wear number is sure to enter your ‘favourite clothing list’.



If you’re looking for tips to wear this dress with elan, we have a mini edit ready for you. Let Bollywood’s fashion icons show you how it’s done with absolute gorgeousness.



Janhvi Kapoor

An actress born to take over social media with her fabulous pictures wore this black noodle strap dress on day 3 of her latest movie Roohi’s promotion. Styled by Mohit Rai, this knitted dress was decorated with silver embellishments and bore a slit on one side. Eyelids painted in black and nude, brushed and highlighted brows, peach-stained lips, and golden accessories complemented her look.

Ananya Panday

Her ebullient personality is what makes the crowd go gaga. Her trendy fashion styles often make us want to bookmark and take inspiration from. This pastel blue satin number was styled by Tanya Ghavri. The front tie-up and slit details are worth paying attention to. She kept her waves on and brows flawlessly brushed, eyes tight-lined, and lipstick on.

Shanaya Kapoor

Get red-y to strike a pose like this 90’s queen. She sure left an impression with this satin mini dress made to hug her body with perfection. She finished the look with soft waves, black winged-eyeliner, brows drawn, highlighted skin, and painted lips.







This Radhe actress will show you time and again that dresses are super comfy to wear and chill in. Mohit Rai styled her in this V-neck bodycon dress embroidered with floral pattern and flowy bead-like embellishments. While her eyelids did all the talking, her lipstick and accessory game was kept subtle.

Fashion stylist Ami Patel decked up this Gangubai Kathiawadi’s star in a navy blue striped velvet dress with a slit on one end and a bowtie cinched at her waist. The look was wrapped with lustrous waves and soft glam, making for an understated yet elegant look.





Which is your favourite outfit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

