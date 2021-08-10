Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 6 Types of denim washes that every fashionista must have

No matter where you are in the world, denims are a wardrobe staple everywhere! From a laid back, casual look to a dressy, evening look, there’s no denying that jeans are an iconic anchor to any style. Not many know that denims were initially introduced in the 19th century as a mining uniform, and quickly paved its way into every closet ever since! Dress it up or dress it down, there are so many flattering styles that never fail to make you feel like a sartorial queen. To help you up your denim game, here are the different types of denim washes that every girl needs in her wardrobe.

Light Wash Denim

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty’s instagram is proof that denim jeans are her go-to choice. From flared jeans to ripped jeans, she loves everything denim! She was seen posing in light washed distressed jeans that she paired with a silk top and layered with a striped brown blazer. She completed the look with black pointed-toe boots and a cute black sling bag. Athiya leveled up the outfit with hoop earrings.

Bleached Denim

Alia Bhatt has left us all in awe with her acting skills as well as her fashion skills. The Gully Boy actress looked fresh as a daisy in a neon front knotted crop top that she paired with high-rise washed jeans. She added an edge to the ensemble by layering it with a quirky jacket featuring smiley prints. She went for a natural makeup look and accessorised the easy-going outfit with an adorable matching neon hair pin and added another bold hue with neon orange heels.

Stone Wash Denim

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked like a diva as she posed in a white corset top that was a unique blend of flirty and formal. The top featured sheer mesh paneling, front hook-eye fastening, and a plunging neckline. The millennial star kept the cool casual by pairing the top with basic stone washed ripped jeans. She also skipped on accessories and completed the look with natural makeup and white pointed-toe heels.

White Wash Denim

opted for an all-white ensemble that featured a corset-type white shirt paired with white washed flared denims. The high-waisted flared pants perfectly complemented her body shape and added an appealing factor. She kept the breezy look as simple as possible by skipping the accessories and simply pairing the attire with blush pink strappy heels.

Dark Wash Denim

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani brought in a little bit of retroness with this dark washed denim jumpsuit. The jumpsuit featured a flared bottom and a front cut out that added an eye-catching magnetism to the overall look. The front cut also managed to break the monotony of the jumpsuit. However, the highlight of the outfit was the long detailed belt which brought out the moderness of the outfit. The Kabir Singh actress accessorised the look with chunky gold hoops and a high ponytail that further amplified the look.

Shibori Denim

Ananya Panday

Count on Ananya Panday to rock every beach look with utmost style and charisma. She was seen posing in a super stylish tie and dye pair of jeans teamed with a white tube top. The relaxed fit of the shibori pants gave us major summer holiday feels. Ananya kept the look extremely simple and accessorised her outfit with cute heart-shaped pearl hoops.

Which denim wash is your go-to choice? Let us know in the comments below.

