Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 5 Actresses who looked ravishing in a neon yellow dress

The neon colour trend is all about being energetic, sporty and pop. This trend has been a part of the fashion world for quite some time now and it has only been flourishing since. Neon colours aren’t as tricky to style as you might think. They’re intense, undoubtedly, but they’re really fun to wear if you get it right. The most common and brightest colour in neon is yellow and our Bollywood divas have embraced this colour quite a few times. They have also incorporated this colour into their party wear and promotional looks by opting for a neon yellow dress. Here are 5 actresses who looked stunning in a neon yellow dress.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her party-ready sequin dress from Bershka. The mini dress hugged her body in all the right places and the asymmetrical neckline helped her show off her collar bones. Alia kept her accessory department minimal with only contemporary rings as her choice of jewellery. The RRR actress rounded off the look with a pair of white stilettos with bow patterns on the strap and at her ankles, giving it a dramatic look.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda also wore the same neon yellow dress worn by Alia back in 2020. The one-shoulder mini dress fit Kriti like a glove and helped her flaunt her curves and her toned body. The 14 Phere actress also let her dress take the centre stage as she skipped the accessories altogether. Kriti sealed the ensemble with a pair of nude pumps that perfectly complemented the otherwise vibrant outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi slipped into a gorgeous neon yellow luxe ensemble that looked absolutely chic. The actress wore a strapless mini dress from the luxury label Alex Perry. The neon ensemble featured a corset-style bodice that accentuated Janhvi's curves and a floor-sweeping train attached to the waistline that added a dramatic touch to the look. The attire bore a sweetheart neckline and a mini skirt with an asymmetrical hemline. The long train was attached to the skirt forming a nice drape with a puffed silhouette. Janhvi simply styled the look with statement rings and shimmery embellished pointed pumps.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon stepped out dressed ​​in an embellished neon yellow mini attire from a label called Alina Anwar Couture. The dress, ​​replete with sequin embroidery, featured a plunging V neckline that accentuated her beautiful neck and added a sultry charm to her playful attire. The fitted silhouette emphasised her envy-inducing svelte frame nicely. The billowy sleeves of the ensemble were gathered at the cuffs. She wore the dress with a pair of strappy stilettos that featured a matching neon green sole with purple, red and orange straps. She chose minimal accessories and wore just a pair of simple hoop earrings and several rings.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina always manages to have us all in awe of her fashion choices. She picked out a simple dress in a bright neon yellow shade by Alex Perry. The strapless dress came with full sleeves and hugged her body showing off her toned figure and ended just below her knees, making for a formal look perfect to take from desk to dinner. The dress featured a zipper and a risqué slit at the back. Keeping everything to a minimum and letting her dress do the talking, her metallic strappy stilettos completed her look while she went sans accessories.

Which actress' neon yellow dress do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

