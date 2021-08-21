Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 6 Celeb inspired outfit ideas for Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is probably one of the most celebrated festivals in India. On this auspicious day, you must make sure that you are dressed well. Raksha Bandhan is a great chance for you to get ready at home and look stylish for all those instagram photos. To help you make a fashionable choice, we have our B-town celebs giving us some inspiration.

Minimalistic saree

Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to go a little more traditional this Rakhi, you can opt for a saree. However, you must ensure that the saree is minimalistic and elegant, and not too embellished just like Janhvi Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra Saree. The ivory saree was the epitome of elegance and grace. The sheer chiffon saree was simple and plain except for an embroidered silver lace running along the borders. Janhvi teamed the classic saree with an embellished golden crop blouse that was decked in sequined work and came with straps while flaunting her waistline. The Roohi actress sealed the look with mirror-work bangles and a pair of kundan earrings.

Contemporary lehenga

If you really want to opt for a lehenga on this day, then it is important to choose a simple lehenga that is not too traditional and has a hint of modern in it just like Khushi Kapoor’s lehenga. Her Anita Dongre lehenga featured a contemporary crop top-style blouse in white, which came with a unique sheer side-swept drape that extended over one shoulder, creating a translucent faux dupatta effect. The high-waisted skirt was adorned in a lot of intricate prints, from floral to geometrics in blue and white, along with an asymmetrical hemline. The starkid completed the look with statement earrings and a dainty necklace.

Kurti with lehenga

Another great outfit idea for Rakhi is pairing a short kurti with a lehenga just like Shraddha Kapoor’s emerald green Anita Dongre lehenga. The silk creation was intricately embroidered with resham, dori, sequins, pearls, cutdana, zari and zardosi work. It featured a short kurti-style choli bearing a rounded keyhole neckline and three quarter sleeves. She rounded off the look with a lightweight tulle dupatta. The Stree actress accessorised the ensemble with statement earrings that came with delicate enamel detailing in green and blue and a small bindi.

Ethnic maxi dress

If you do not feel like dressing up in something too traditional or heavy, then you can opt for an ethnic maxi dress. Alia Bhatt’s Indo-Western dress from Sabyasachi would make a great Raksha Bandhan outfit. The maroon off-shoulder number was decked in polka dots all over with a thick gold border and architectural print running along the hemline. Alia completed the attire with Sabyasachi’s characteristic Bengal tiger belt that cinched at the waist. The large chandbali earrings and red heels further amplified the look and added a touch of traditional to the outfit.

Sharara set

Sara Ali Khan

If you do not want to wear the mainstream salwar suit like every year, then you can choose a traditional sharara set. Sara Ali Khan’s white sharara set decked in floral galore in the shades of yellow, blue and pink looked absolutely stunning. The vibrant attire featured a short kurta adorned in heavy floral embroidery which was teamed with white sharara pants that bore delicate blooms. Sara styled the look with floral earrings that matched the thread work on the outfit.

Salwar suit

Ahuja

If you want to go the mainstream way with a salwar suit then you can add a bit of modishness to it by opting for flared pants. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked radiant in an all-red ensemble featuring a loosely-fitted simple kurti with a Gota-Patti potli attached to it styled with flared pants that cropped around the ankles. The actress further amplified the look with long gold chandbalis and matching red juttis.

Which actress inspired you to dress up this Raksha Bandhan? Let us know in the comments below.

