Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Trendy accessories celebs are OBSESSED with right now

Accessories are like toppings on a cake, they just make things better. No matter how casual your outfit is, adding accessories can always end up making a statement and adding extra oomph to your outfit. Whether it’s a scarf or a pair of sunglasses, accessories of all kind tend to take the look to the next level while also proving that you’ve put in that extra bit of effort to your look. While this season we haven’t seen a lot of celebs stepping out, the seasonal trends do call for some of the most trendy pieces and here’s a list that celebs are obsessed with.

Dainty jewellery - and lot’s of them!

Millennials right now are ditching the old chunky jewellery for dainty ones. If you want to play dress-up, all you need to do is layer dainty jewellery. Whether it’s necklaces, earrings or rings, wearing loads of them together is definitely a trend that is making the rounds.

Beach Hats

Textured cane or beach hats are getting extremely popular and we also have the season to thank. Hats, in general, are a great accessory as it works as an extra element and also looks like you’ve put in the effort while it’s quite minimum.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses have and will always be a trendy accessory. Like we’ve already established, accessories work as an extra element while also showing the world that you’ve gotten up today and decided to put an extra bit of effort. When you pick the right shape of sunglasses that suit both your face and personality, it’s bound to make a statement!

Bucket Hats

Everyone from the Kar-Jenner sister to Bollywood divas are obsessed with bucket hats. Not just the women, bucket hats are a trend that even men are loving. It’s a chic twist to those usual fedora hats and works best even if you’re having a bad hair day.

Scarves | Bandana

Using a scarf or a bandana is an added element to your outfit. You can use it either to colour block or just to add extra oomph to your outfit. Celebs nowadays are also re-purposing their scarves as tops and it’s definitely a win-win.

