Alia Bhatt just can't get enough of blazer dresses: 5 Times the actress showed us how to style them

When it comes to fashion, Alia Bhatt has proved time-and-again that her style is unbeatable. One trend she loved and sported time and again, was the blazer dress! Check it out!

is one of the impeccably dressed actresses' in the Bollywood industry. She always looks put-together and smartly dressed no matter what the occasion. The actress is also always up-to-date on the latest trends and flaunts them no matter where she's off to.

One trend Bhatt seems to love is the blazer dress trend. Take a look at the 5 times she showed us how to rock it in style!

For the promotions of Gully Boy, Alia picked a simple chic black blazer dress with a purple sequin stripe on the sleeve. She styled this with thigh-high black boots and hair styled into neat waves.

The next one she wore, was a dazzling golden blazer dress by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She styled this with matching strappy stilettos and her hair pulled back into a neat, sleek ponytail.

Next up, Alia Bhatt went high-street with her choice. She wore a dazzling silver blazer dress from Zara for the wrap-up party of Gully Boy. With her hair pulled back, we got a clear view of her flawless glam. Alia styled this blazer dress with black block heels for a bold glamorous look.

She also experimented with patterns when she opted for a clean white blazer dress with the buttons to the side. Three-strap stilettos and her hair styled into breezy waves completed her minimal glam look.

Keeping it ultra-chic, Alia also sported a check blazer dress with a tie-up belt at her waist to give it some shape. She styled this with Burgundy thigh-high boots and her hair pulled back into a sleek, neat ponytail.

Which of her blazer dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram pinkvilla

