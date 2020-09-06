  1. Home
  2. fashion

Alia Bhatt just can't get enough of blazer dresses: 5 Times the actress showed us how to style them

When it comes to fashion, Alia Bhatt has proved time-and-again that her style is unbeatable. One trend she loved and sported time and again, was the blazer dress! Check it out!
37422 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt just can't get enough of blazer dresses: 5 Times the actress showed us how to style them Alia Bhatt just can't get enough of blazer dresses: 5 Times the actress showed us how to style them
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia Bhatt is one of the impeccably dressed actresses' in the Bollywood industry. She always looks put-together and smartly dressed no matter what the occasion. The actress is also always up-to-date on the latest trends and flaunts them no matter where she's off to. 
One trend Bhatt seems to love is the blazer dress trend. Take a look at the 5 times she showed us how to rock it in style!

For the promotions of Gully Boy, Alia picked a simple chic black blazer dress with a purple sequin stripe on the sleeve. She styled this with thigh-high black boots and hair styled into neat waves. 

The next one she wore, was a dazzling golden blazer dress by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She styled this with matching strappy stilettos and her hair pulled back into a neat, sleek ponytail. 

Next up, Alia Bhatt went high-street with her choice. She wore a dazzling silver blazer dress from Zara for the wrap-up party of Gully Boy. With her hair pulled back, we got a clear view of her flawless glam. Alia styled this blazer dress with black block heels for a bold glamorous look. 

She also experimented with patterns when she opted for a clean white blazer dress with the buttons to the side. Three-strap stilettos and her hair styled into breezy waves completed her minimal glam look. 

Keeping it ultra-chic, Alia also sported a check blazer dress with a tie-up belt at her waist to give it some shape. She styled this with Burgundy thigh-high boots and her hair pulled back into a sleek, neat ponytail. 

Which of her blazer dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: 3 Times Tara Sutaria stole the show and looked resplendent in lavish black gowns 

Credits :instagram pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement