Alia Bhatt just can't get enough of blazer dresses: 5 Times the actress showed us how to style them
Alia Bhatt is one of the impeccably dressed actresses' in the Bollywood industry. She always looks put-together and smartly dressed no matter what the occasion. The actress is also always up-to-date on the latest trends and flaunts them no matter where she's off to.
One trend Bhatt seems to love is the blazer dress trend. Take a look at the 5 times she showed us how to rock it in style!
For the promotions of Gully Boy, Alia picked a simple chic black blazer dress with a purple sequin stripe on the sleeve. She styled this with thigh-high black boots and hair styled into neat waves.
The next one she wore, was a dazzling golden blazer dress by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She styled this with matching strappy stilettos and her hair pulled back into a neat, sleek ponytail.
Next up, Alia Bhatt went high-street with her choice. She wore a dazzling silver blazer dress from Zara for the wrap-up party of Gully Boy. With her hair pulled back, we got a clear view of her flawless glam. Alia styled this blazer dress with black block heels for a bold glamorous look.
She also experimented with patterns when she opted for a clean white blazer dress with the buttons to the side. Three-strap stilettos and her hair styled into breezy waves completed her minimal glam look.
Keeping it ultra-chic, Alia also sported a check blazer dress with a tie-up belt at her waist to give it some shape. She styled this with Burgundy thigh-high boots and her hair pulled back into a sleek, neat ponytail.
Which of her blazer dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.
ALSO READ: 3 Times Tara Sutaria stole the show and looked resplendent in lavish black gowns