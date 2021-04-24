Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan: 5 celeb approved bandhani sarees for summer weddings

Here’s a list of our favourite celebs who chose bandhani sarees & rocked it like a pro. Check it out

Sarees have always been one of the most loved attires especially when it comes to Indian women. India is a land of cultures which means we have a variety of different styles, prints and weaves to choose from. Bandhani is one such tie-dye technique that is used on sarees to create a bright and colourful design on the drape. Over the years, we’ve seen celebrities opt for bandhani sarees multiple times and here are our top picks:

Summer weddings are a perfect occasion to look your fabulous best in these bright drapes. and Janhvi Kapoor are on top of our lists. The actresses opted for the same bandhani saree and styled it in two different ways. While Alia Bhatt opted for a pink hue, she let the saree do the talking and kept the look simple with a sleek bun and minimal mangtika.

Janhvi on the other hand opted for a green colour and elevated the look with a statement choker. She then pulled her hair back in a bun and let her glowing makeup do all the talking!

Sara Ali Khan is next on our list and her love for all things bandhani knows no bounds. We’ve often seen her rock colourful bandhani dupattas with her statement white kurta sets but this yellow saree stands to be our favourite. She styled the breezy drape over a contrasting pink blouse while leaving her hair down in soft waves.

recently picked a yellow bandhani saree as her airport look. While the saree was quite the treat, she styled it with a bun and a statement red lip. Round sunglasses and an arm-candy completed her look and we are in awe.

Last but not the least, we have Kundra who picked out a yellow saree and draped it in a classic manner. Instead of keeping things classic, she elevated her look with a statement blouse that bore puffy sleeve details. Adding to her look, she showed off her hourglass frame by cinching her waist with a matching belt.

Whose saree would you choose? Comment below and let us know!

Credits :instagram

