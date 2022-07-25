Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Disha Patani: 6 Divas who got the style code of sparkling slay right in skirts

Move it, move it, towards the shiny side of life. When is it not party season? While holidays come with reminders, any moment can be made suited for a party if our mind knows how to navigate a plan. That being said, what's the not-so secretive recipe for a standout look? Where there is sparkle, there's everything. To the glam-seekers, we have all our eyes on this Bollywood fashion crew who showed some incredible looks. Your style notes are here, read on.

Kriti Sanon

Swooning over Sanon's style is an everyday thing for us and this little white, little silver look is no exception. Give your party look a dose of hotness with a high-waisted skirt which has an asymmetric hem and club it with a white crop top by Deme Love. Those ruffles, tassels, and sequins, altogether define perfection to us. Pointed-toe heels and hoop earrings can be your accessories for the night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Put your mini dress days behind and look at what could be the ideal party moment. A shirt and skirt? A combo to behold. It's edgy and voted by Bebo. A rusted gold sequin embellished shirt tucked inside a high-waisted black midi skirt which came with a front thigh-high slit. Opt for transparent-strappy stilettos to seal the look like a pro and no OTT dresser.

Disha Patani

We see summer, we see shine, and our hearts are successfully sold. Clad in Poster Girl's neon green full-sleeved lace top with a keyhole neckline, this was further styled with lace embroidered plunging neckline bra. Teamed with a crystal-embellished glittery tea-length skirt with a thigh-high slit, the Ek Villain Returns actress picked hoop earrings and ankle-strap stilettos to ace her look.

Alia Bhatt

Flattered? Yes, we absolutely are. The Darlings actress rocked a Giuseppe Di Morabito ruched sequin embellished green skirt which also had a tasseled hem. This was combined with a printed colourful strapless top that had a ruffled detail. Go full-on perfection mode with tie-up stilettos.

Tara Sutaria

Where there is a black, there's us double-tapping on it. The Heropanti 2 starlet chose a coordinated look for a party which she attended with her beau. Seen here, is a crystal embellished semi-sheer, ultra-lustrous maxi skirt with a side slit, and paired with a strappy crop top to swear by oomph. With pointed-toe pumps, rings, and earrings in sight, know that you've locked a good look.

Janhvi Kapoor

For the admirer of all things fashun, go with a mini multi-coloured sequin tulip skirt and a strapless blue top. That oversized bow is cuteness personified. Style it with unicorn-like glistening stilettos and hoop earrings that match your vibe for the said night.





Whose look is the best? Let us know in the comments below.

