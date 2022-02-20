Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 divas who looked like classic bombshells in white and black sarees

Like it, obsess over it or hate it, the good old magic of monochrome sarees in black and white is in the thick of oozing glamour and how. Bollywood celebrities too have shown us how to ditch a jolt of colour for the love of a beautiful play of this combo. If you need a few references to add the sexy factor to your desi style, here's a true-blue, oh we mean, true-black-and-white guide(If we may proudly say so) to show you how to heat up everybody's phone out of, pure elegance.

Alia Bhatt

Here's how we grew to be a fan yet again (a little extra). The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress loves a gorgeous moment in all things white is something that the diva has established. Ami Patel styled her in a Kshitij Jalori saree. This white cotton-silk saree bore double borders and was teamed with a sleeveless bustier-style black blouse stunningly amped up with white piping. Her look was rounded out with chunky silver jewellery and roses that adorned her sleek hairdo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Incoming: A mesmerising dose of polka dots. Love how faultless the print can look? We're equal fans too. Bebo's saree coloured in triple hues brought mini to mighty polka dots. Pair it with a strappy blouse and trust chunky accessories to complement our ethnic look.

Kangana Ranaut

Bring your love for floral and polka dots together with this regal attire. The Thalavii actress dressed up in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree that looked graciously decked up with polka dots in white and beautiful borders. She wore it with the designer's signature belt and a floral printed blouse with a mandarin collar. Go all-out pretty with circular earrings.

Karisma Kapoor

Wear stripes, look eye-arresting! We spilled a secret but let's just put this to use already. The 47-year-old defined a belle look in a black and white striped saree that entailed an embroidered border and was clubbed with a velvet blouse to tie up her desi avatar. A choker necklace and a clutch looked bomb. Do you agree with us?

Mouni Roy

If you're all about sophisticated looks, this printed saree can work up a spiffy look. It's simply like wearing your crop top as a blouse but with a hint of panache. We had you at panache, didn't we? You don't really need necklaces or earrings to pull this off, now tell us how much do you love this look?

Which diva's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

