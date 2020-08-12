Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai: All celeb approved ways to wear wine hued outfits this fall

Wine hues in the form of burgundy and maroon shades are the perfect colours for fall/autumn. And no better inspiration than celebrities, to show you how to wear them!

Fall has always been a favourite time to dress up among fashionistas. With everything moving towards warmer, calmer hues and deeper colours, dressing up has never been more fun.

While heading into the fall season, we all need a little inspiration on how to look our fashionable best. And who better to serve as inspiration, than the most fashionable of them all - Bollywood's leading ladies?

Almost every one of them has sported the wine hue in their own style, so check out all the inspiration you will need.



A lover of all things minimal and Indian styles, it comes as no surprise that Alia Bhatt sported a maroon/wine hued sharara set with lovely embroidery by Sabyasachi. Large, gold earrings and lots of highlighter for her glam, completed the diva's look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In true Bebo style, Kareena didn't shy away from glamming it up to the maximum. In a Burgundy dress with a sweetheart neckline and ruffles from waist-down, Kareena looked her glamorous best. Her hair styled into voluminous waves only added to the look.



At the Cannes Film Festival, Ash looked her best in a deep, burgundy strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. The ballroom gown with the fit-and-flare style and her lipstick that matched her outfit completed the diva's look.

Jonas

While attending an event in the US, PeeCee dolled up in a lovely Oscar de la Renta number in a maroon shade. The strapless lace dress bore a sweetheart neckline and a black-tie at her waist. Her lipstick matched her outfit and completed her glam look.

Sara Ali Khan

Taking notes from Bebo, Sara also wore a shimmery wine hued full sleeve mini dress with loads of sequins on it.



The actress kept it elegant in a velvet Burgundy hued maxi dress. The dress bore roomy sleeves and a slight frill at the hem. With her hair styled in a neat, poker-straight manner, the actress looked chic.

Which actress' wine-hued outfit would you like to steal? Comment below and let us know.

