Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celeb inspired ways to rock the trending braided ponytail hairstyle

We have been sporting some chic comebacks of ‘90s style recently and this hasn't been the case only for fashion but glam hairstyles too. One such updo is the braided ponytail look which has been celeb’s go-to choice for red carpet events and late-night shows.The fuss-free look is an elegant style that goes well with all your fashion choices and keeps your face free of any disturbance from frizzy and messy hair. This summer, apart from buns and regular ponytails try out this pigtail hairstyle for a comfy and glam look.

Kiara Advani

For an award event recently, Kiara Advani rocked a sequined pastel yellow strappy gown and styled up her sensuous look with minimal accessories and glam makeup. Her hair game gave the needed oomph factor to her look as the braided high ponytail. The twisted style featured a gradient from heavy voluminous locks to lighter twist towards the end. Pull up your hair into a high ponytail and hide the elastic with a small piece of hair around and secure with pins. Part the rest of the hair into two and twist each section to the right and interlink both sections to achieve this gorgeous rope braid ponytail.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s sheer black halter-neck gown from Aadnevik was the talk of the town for a while and her hairstyle to elevate her glam look was a simple and chic braided ponytail. Style up your hair into a sleek high ponytail and tightly braid your hair and divide it into three equal parts. Tie it up with an elastic band and make sure the braids look thick and voluminous. A perfect hairstyle for your next brunch date!

Alia Bhatt

Giving braids a romantic touch, Alia Bhatt’s stunning look in a nude flowy gown completely floored us. Her low messy pigtail hairstyle gave sensuous vibes and totally flattered her overall look. She left a few tendrils free to frame her face and flaunted a dewy glow look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Quite similar to Kiara Advani’s recent look, Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement-making style in the yellow gown was upped with her rope braid ponytail. Her high ponytail look oozes tribal vibes and was given a modern feminine touch with its twists and polished sleek look attained with a hair spray.

Which of these divas do you think rocked the braided ponytail hairdo the best? Tell us in the comment section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gives us major maternity fashion goals in a sheer black kaftan; YAY or NAY?