Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: 5 Times white maxi dresses were celebrities go to outfit 

When everything else fails, it is the white dress that has got your back! Check out how these celebrities styled it.

Many times, we run out of options from our already overflowing closets and wonder what to wear. Celebrities, they are just like us! Multiple times, they too run out of wardrobe options and want something simple, sassy yet classy to wear out while keeping it fuss-free. Their go-to solution at this time is the maxi white dress.

While one might wonder what new this look brings to the table, we think it's all about the styling.

Take a look at home these divas styled the simple look to make a statement.



Keeping it simple yet casual, Alia went with a silk cut-sleeve maxi dress with a deep plunging neckline and styled it with a simple denim jacket over. Blue and white - a combination you can't go wrong with! Three-strap stilettos and her cropped hair left loose completed the diva's look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bringing some glamour to the casual white dress, Kareena styled her sheer number that bore a turtleneck design with neutral stilettos and a matching clutch. Dark, smokey eyes and natural lips with her short hair blowdried to perfection completed her look.



Katrina took her styling up a notch in an Anita Dongre number. She opted for a floor-length maxi dress that she topped off with an ethnic neutral-toned jacket that was heavily embroidered. A polka necklace and matching earrings accessorised her look. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and minimal glossy makeup completed her look.

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress who is always on top of her style game also sported a breezy white maxi dress to the airport! She dressed down in a cut-sleeve cotton dress with an a-line silhouette. Simple sliders, her Dior book tote a bandana and mirror sunglasses completed her off-duty look.



Also a lover of simple glam looks, Kangana wore a maxi cotton white dress while out and about in the city. Her dress featured a cut-out at her neck and small intricate laser cutouts at the hem. Styled with white sliders and a tan bag, we are all for this simple yet chic look.

Which of the white dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Celebrity approved red lehengas that stole our hearts

Share your comment ×