Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: When striped co ord sets were EVERY celeb's go to outfit

Making for one of the most casual looks, striped co-ord are something every celebrity can't get enough of! Here's how they've been sporting them so far.

When it comes to dressing up, nobody does it better than our favourite celebrities do! Whether they are off to events, functions, red carpets or even just running errands, their style game is always on point with not a hair out of place!

For more casual outings, B-town celebrities prefer to keep it casual and simple in co-ord sets that are fuss-free and stylish at the same time. Stripes are a win-win when it comes to these outfits! Take a look at all those who have rocked the look so far.



At the airport, Alia stepped out in a colourful pair of candy-striped pants and denim jacket set that she styled with pristine white sneakers. A pink tote bag, purple-tinted sunglasses and her hair styled in a smooth manner, completed the diva's look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Showing us how to look as sexy as possible, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it simple in a yellow and black striped co-ord set. Bebo styled the simple pair of crop top and pants with her hair left loose and styled into messy, bouncy waves. Neutral-toned makeup was all she needed to complete the look.



For an event, Shraddha Kapoor picked out a bright and fun lime green and white striped crop top and pants set. The crop top featured a knotted and ruffle detail to it. She styled this with a statement pink tassel earring and block heels.

Jonas

On vacation, PeeCee picked out a multi-coloured striped bikini co-ord set that set the world ablaze! Her halter neck bikini top styled with a high-waisted skirt with two slits, made for one of the most sizzling looks we've seen so far!

Sara Ali Khan

The most recent of them all, Sara Ali Khan showed us how to do casual dressing right in a monochrome striped co-ord set. Her crop top styled with high-waisted pants, both featured a knot in the centre. A blue denim mask and her hair styled into loose waves completed Sara's off duty look.

Which diva's outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

