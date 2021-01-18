  1. Home
  2. fashion

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: When striped co ord sets were EVERY celeb's go to outfit

Making for one of the most casual looks, striped co-ord are something every celebrity can't get enough of! Here's how they've been sporting them so far.
33483 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: When striped co ord sets were EVERY celeb's go to outfit
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to dressing up, nobody does it better than our favourite celebrities do! Whether they are off to events, functions, red carpets or even just running errands, their style game is always on point with not a hair out of place!
For more casual outings, B-town celebrities prefer to keep it casual and simple in co-ord sets that are fuss-free and stylish at the same time. Stripes are a win-win when it comes to these outfits! Take a look at all those who have rocked the look so far.

Alia Bhatt
At the airport, Alia stepped out in a colourful pair of candy-striped pants and denim jacket set that she styled with pristine white sneakers. A pink tote bag, purple-tinted sunglasses and her hair styled in a smooth manner, completed the diva's look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Showing us how to look as sexy as possible, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it simple in a yellow and black striped co-ord set. Bebo styled the simple pair of crop top and pants with her hair left loose and styled into messy, bouncy waves. Neutral-toned makeup was all she needed to complete the look.

Shraddha Kapoor
For an event, Shraddha Kapoor picked out a bright and fun lime green and white striped crop top and pants set. The crop top featured a knotted and ruffle detail to it. She styled this with a statement pink tassel earring and block heels.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
On vacation, PeeCee picked out a multi-coloured striped bikini co-ord set that set the world ablaze! Her halter neck bikini top styled with a high-waisted skirt with two slits, made for one of the most sizzling looks we've seen so far!

Sara Ali Khan
The most recent of them all, Sara Ali Khan showed us how to do casual dressing right in a monochrome striped co-ord set. Her crop top styled with high-waisted pants, both featured a knot in the centre. A blue denim mask and her hair styled into loose waves completed Sara's off duty look.

Which diva's outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Chanel launches a brand new podcast; Follows footsteps of Dior, Valentino

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

You may like these
Style File : Who wore what at Shahrukh - Gauri's Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: Celeb approved ways to OOMPH up your outfits with tassels
Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Unusual ways to sport tie dye outfits this season
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Sunset hued outfits for Chhath Puja today
Sara Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celeb approved ways to colour block your ethnic looks for Diwali 2020
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: When striped sarees were a HIT in Bollywood 
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shraddha kapoor ❤️ ♥