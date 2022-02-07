Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: 5 divas who made going green with kurtas look the best

Can we sign a petition already to not look at only red ensembles this month? You can absolutely pour your heart out by curating a great look with a hue that can instantly liven up your day, that's the kind of love your style game deserves. We have green in mind and there's no better time than now to go on a pretty glamour streak with spring almost here and wedding celebrations kicking off. We've put down a few comfortable kurtas that can keep you covered beautifully. Let's desi you up!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The bandhani print in silk, we swoon! The Neerja actress wore an indo-western attire that consisted of an asymmetric kurta coloured in dual tones and decked with cowrie shells. She paired this with beige palazzo pants. Jhumkas, juttis, and a red mask sealed off her OOTN. Quite the charming contemporary take, right?

Alia Bhatt

Pastel isn't ground-breaking but ever-winning. Where's the lie? The RRR actress opted for a midi-length flower printed kurta with crew-neck and three-quarter sleeves. She put it together with a plain dupatta and straight-fit pants. Silver jhumkas and neutral-toned strappy heels locked up her ethnic look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looks like summer will show you how to ditch your pants. Let's count on an ankle-length brocade kurta with half sleeves and get a breezy purple skirt to make a statement. With a chunky necklace and a clutch, you have a very regal look created.

Kiara Advani

Nothing screams elegant as legit and loud as this chikankari kurta. The Kabir Singh star took a mint green knee-length kurta with three-quarter sleeves, floral embroidery, and a scalloped hem. You can't forget this summer essential we refer to as palazzo pants. Get your circular oversized sunnies and silver slip-on out.

Kangana Ranaut

What would you give yourself when you have kurtas in every shade? Simply add more when there's something so striking as this Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creation. The Thalaivii actress donned a deep green kurta with a heavily yet mesmerisingly embroidered border. Breaking the rut of the monochrome was her floral printed churidaar pants and her light green dupatta with embroidered borders and juttis proved that a perfect look does exist. If there's a look you need to instantly look fresh and fabulous, this is the one with a maang tikka, chaandbalis, and headgear that looked enchanting with roses.

Which diva's green kurta looks like a winning attire? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Nora Fatehi: 7 divas who made us say we're team pink sarees forever