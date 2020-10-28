Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan & Tara Sutaria: Easy festive hairstyles you can recreate at home

Hairstyles play a very important role in making you look good. Here’s how you can look like your favourite celebrity this festive season.

There's a certain kind of power that a sleek bun, a braid, straight hair or crunched up beachy waves have. Hairstyles play a major role to make you look good (or bad). So it's best to use them to your advantage and what better time to do it than the festive season? The festive season is upon us and while we're scouring the internet for the perfect outfit inspiration, let's not forget that even hairstyles play a major role. So, here we have 3 easy hairstyles that will literally look good with everything you wear and will work as an added element to make you look stunning than you already are!

The Messy Ponytail

As the name suggests, the ponytail needs to be messy which means - less effort. Its one of the best hairstyles for when you have all - your outfit, jewellery and makeup on fleek and just need a complementing element. It’s also best for those particular days when your messy hair is just not in your favour. All you need to do is pull your hair up in a ponytail and frame your face right!

Twisted sides

Another easy hairstyle that will look good on everything from sarees to lehengas to anarkalis.it perfectly frames your face while also allowing the rest of your open hair to move freely. All you need to do is pick a section of hair from the front and twist it. Now, pin the twisted part at the back of your head and you’ll be good to go!

The bun

Sleek or messy, low buns are all the rage right now. They look stunning with everything you wear while also giving that bit of a desi twist to the look. If you’re looking to go all out with your outfits, you can accessorise your low bun with a line fo fresh flowers like Neha Kakkar.

