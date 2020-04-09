Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor: ALL the celebrity approved ways to wear rainbow hues this summer

Summer is all about bright and fun colours. And no better way to wear all the bright colours all at once!

Summer is finally here! From birds chirping to colourful flowers blooming on fresh green trees, nothing spells summer like bright and happy colours. And while looking at the fresh colours is always a treat to the eyes, there's nothing like being your very own supply of bright colours an happiness. What better way to do this, than wear a colourful, rainbow-hued summer dress, make heads turn and look like a ray of happienss all on your own?

Don't know how to pull it off? Bollywood has you covered. From to to Karisma Kapoor, check out all the ways to sport rainbow hues on your outfit!

Alia Bhatt

Pleats are in and Alia Bhatt knows that. The diva picked out a fun, cut-sleeve wrap-style summer dress to wear with a pair of clean, white heels. With her hair pulled back into a simply ponytail, the actress looked dainty, and ready to take on the summer.

Karisma Kapoor

If you thought Alia's dress was fun, take a look at Ms. Kapoor's! In multiple shades of the same colour, Karisma sported a maxi dress with pleats and a high-neck - perfect for a bruch party with friends. Paired with pretty pink pumps, and a clean, simple fuss-free makeup look, we think Karisma aced the rainbow look!

Ananya Panday

If multicolour isn't your think, fret not for you can still be part of the trend! Take cue from Ananya Panday and pick out a dress with two base colours and shades of it. Style it with messy curls and simple makeup like she did to get the look.



Also a part of the bandwagon, Deepika showed us how to sport horizontal stripes instead of vertical. Her dress wasn't as overwhelming as it also had a lot of white to balance out the colours.

Katrina Kaif

Aren't too much of a colourful person but still want to hop on the bandwagon? Let Katrina Kaif be your inspiration! The diva opted for a dress with a black top and a pleated rainbow-hued skirt that made her look colourful but also mysterious at the same time!

Jonas

Thinking of looking like a blast of colours and heading to a party? Priyanka Chopra's outfit is perfect for the occasion. The halter-neck vertical stripe sequin number is perfect for a romantic date night or even a night of clubbing we think!

What say? Which of the actress' rainbow-hued outfits do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

