From Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor: Celeb-approved Anarkalis you need to wear this festive season

Our love for Anarkalis has awakened since we last saw Ahuja in her dreamy Anarkali suit at her sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding. And why not? Anarkalis have been known to complement Indian beauty since the Mughal eras. When you come to think of it, anarkalis are extraordinarily beautiful. They are fuss-free and to be honest, who doesn't like a flared hemline. So if you twirl, the entire floor-length outfit twirls with you. Only girls know this feeling and how immensely satisfying it is.

Anarkalis can be an excellent choice for weddings or festive wear. This timeless attire has been worn across many generations and thanks to the celebrities for reviving it. This comfortable yet stunning ethnic wear is a must-have in their wardrobes. So what's the delay? Let's take a look at these celebs and their love for this traditional garb.

Alia is a stunner in ethnic ensembles. Her closet boasts of anarkalis that are steal-worthy. We could seriously take inspiration from her. To add a pop of colour during her Kalank promotion, Alia decided to wear a vibrant yellow front-slit anarkali by Manish Malhotra. It was heavily embroidered and she matched it with palazzo pants. To go with her bubbly persona, she opted for jhumkis to keep the look subtle.

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja

Sonam has been binge-sharing photos from Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding. As a bridesmaid, she looked ethereal in a mint anarkali (with gota patti work around the neckline) by Anamika Khanna. She draped an organza pink dupatta, wore statement earrings, a choker and an OTT gold maang tika with kundan, pearl and emerald detailing. With dewy makeup, winged eyeliner and tied her hair in a neat bun. Sonam looked absolutely regal.

The Asli Sona of Bollywood stepped out in a wine-coloured full-sleeved anarkali for Kalank promotions. Looking gorgeous as ever, the outfit had silver mirror work done on it and was designed by none other than Falguni and Shane Peacock. She wore simple silver jhumkis and a ruby ring. A netted dupatta and strappy silver heels completed her look.

Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan

The blue-eyed beauty loves to have fun with her ethnic wear. At an event, she chose to wear a peach anarkali by Tarun Tahiliani. The anarkali was paired with a textured jacket which came with tassel detailing around the hem. Side-parted hair and bright red lips looked great on her.

Aditi Rao Hydari

A black outfit always tends to stand out among the crowd. Aditi in this multi-coloured black anarkali does the magic. She donned this in Last year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Though black might not be a choice for festivities, we think this looks impressive.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has only gotten better with age. Her fashion choices have come a long way since the '00s and her Instagram feed provides proof. The actor is often spotted in anarkalis at intimate gatherings or parties. During an event, she wore an ivory anarkali by Varun Bahl paired with an ivory potli. The outfit boasted intricate embroidery and her diamond jhumkis completed her look. A hint of rosy lips rounded off the look.

Whose anarkali do you want to try out? Tell us in the comments.

Follow @pinkvillainstagram for more fashion and beauty news.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli to Varun Dhawan: 5 Celebs who looked dapper at their wedding in their designer sherwani