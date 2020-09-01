Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Times celebs swore by mint blue outfits for all occasions

At one point, every Bollywood diva couldn't get enough of the icy, minty blue shade. Take a look at how differently the actress' styled their looks.

While some colours like black and white always remain classic, others come and go in the form of trends. One colour that was on every celebrity's radar at one point, was the icy, mint blue shade. Not just popular at weddings and events, the shade was one that celebs wore to the airport as well. Take a look at who wore it and how for inspiration.



Alia looked regal and young in a mint blue lehenga that she paired with a brilliant yellow blouse and a matching dupatta. Paired with a silver potli, jhumkas and her hair styled into barrel waves, the actress looked happy and glowed brightly!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Next to experiment with the icy blue shade was Kareena Kapoor. She picked out a light blue lehenga from her favourite designer and best friend Manish Malhotra for wedding festivities. With white embroidery and loads of mirror work complete with a dusky glow and statement choker, Kareena's look is something we want to experiment with and soon!

Karisma Kapoor

Lolo also hopped on to the bandwagon as she picked an ice blue pantsuit. She styled it with a simple white tank top and white stiletto pumps. Beauty waves and a minimal glam completed the actress' look.



Following suit, Malaika was the third person to sport the bright shade from the premiere friends' circle. She rocked a pair of satin formal pants with a cropped jacket top that showed off her toned torso. Wavy, centre-parted hair completed the diva's look.



At the airport, Pari made a strong case for off-duty dressing. She gave lessons on colour-blocking by sporting a pair of navy blue jeans with a simple white top. She topped this off with a double-breasted mint blue blazer and a pair of matching pumps!

Which actress' style do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

